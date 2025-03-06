You are reading

Astoria’s Cakes By Nerwan debuts special Ramadan menu featuring traditional Lebanese desserts

Cakes by Nerwan at 23-02 31st St. in Astoria. Via Google Maps

March 6, 2025 By Jessica Militello

As Ramadan continues, Cakes By Nerwan, a local bakery and custom cake shop in Astoria, is offering a special menu of traditional Lebanese desserts, giving customers a sweet way to break their fast at sunset each day.

The sacred month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection in Islam began on Friday, Feb. 28, and will conclude on Saturday, March 29. Observed by Muslims worldwide, Ramadan commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad and emphasizes community, charity, and self-discipline.

Cakes By Nerwan, located at 23-02 31st St. in Astoria, is a family-run bakery owned by sisters Nerwan and Razan Khalife, along with their mother, Aida.

Since opening in the summer of 2019, the bakery has become a neighborhood favorite, known for its elaborate cakes, cupcakes, and modern takes on traditional Lebanese desserts. In previous years, the sisters offered special Ramadan treats off-menu, preparing them by request for regular customers. However, this year marks the first time they have introduced an official Ramadan menu, with orders now available both online and in-store.

“Customers would come in all the time that knew we were celebrating the holiday, and we would offer them things that my mom would make,” said Nerwan. “We would always do the [EID] cupcakes but this is the first time we actually did a full menu [for Ramadan] of all of our Lebanese desserts.”

The menu has unique desserts like ashta or walnut atayef, which are like little pancakes and are popular after sunset. Nerwan explained that the dessert is Lebanese; however, other cultures enjoy it as well during Ramadan.

Cakes by Nerwan unveils a special Ramadan menu featuring traditional Lebanese desserts.
Photo credit: Cakes By Nerwan

“Basically, the whole Levant area, like Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, they make these for Ramadan, and it’s very traditional,” said Razan.

The menu has ashta rolls, which are Nerwan’s favorite item on the menu, made with ashta, which is a cooked cream, with rose water and orange blossom, stuffed into a phyllo, and rolled and topped with syrup. Another item that has special ties to Ramadan are their Dubai dates. Traditionally, Muslims break their fast with dates; however, the girls put a unique spin on theirs, which are stuffed with kataifi dough mixed with pistachio paste and dipped in chocolate.

Ashta rolls made by Cakes by Nerwan for their Ramadan menu. Photo credit: Cakes by Nerwan

“With the Dubai dates, we did a spin-off of our kunafsicle, just because everyone honestly loved the kunafsicle since we dropped it,” said Nerwan. “But it was tying in breaking your fast with a date, and it was the perfect little Iftar treat.”

photo credit: Cakes by Nerwan.

The Kunafsicle is also on the menu due to its popularity in general. The dessert is their take on the Kunafa, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert. The Kunafsicle is a pistachio kadayfi filling, covered with either milk or dark chocolate and designed like a popsicle so it’s less messy to eat as well as aesthetically pleasing. The menu also features biscoff tiramisu as well as traditional tiramisu, which is not a typical Ramadan dessert. Still, the espresso in it made it a perfect addition after not eating or drinking all day.

The Kunafsicle has been a fan favorite since its debut at Cakes by Nerwan.
Photo credit: Cakes by Nerwan

“I was just thinking of everybody wanting espresso after breaking their fast, or wanting caffeine, so that’s why I threw that on there,” said Nerwan. “It’s the least traditional one.”

The menu has been getting a lot of positive feedback, and even for those who don’t celebrate Ramadan, the desserts have offered a way to discover different desserts that some people may not have known about before. The sisters have noticed that customers have also bought the special treats for friends or neighbors who they know celebrate Ramadan, and it’s been a way for people to learn and connect with one another. 

Cakes by Nerwan’s Ramadan menu.
Photo credit: Cakes by Nerwan

“We have somebody that ordered for their neighbors that are celebrating the month, and then we had somebody who ordered for their son’s teacher that was celebrating,” said Nerwan. “So it’s very cool-it feels like everybody’s coming together.”

The menu will be available until the end of Ramadan. After that, customers can order cakes and desserts to celebrate the end of the month-long tradition of Eid ul Fitr, which takes place on the evening of March 29th or March 30th, traditionally depending on the sighting of the moon.

Visit Cakes by Nerwan’s website to place an online order, or visit their bakery at 23-02 31st St., 23rd Ave., Astoria.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

