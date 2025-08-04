Astoria’s Ditmars Blvd. Restaurant Week returns Aug. 18-24

Aug. 4, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Get ready to bring your appetites to Ditmars Boulevard with the return of Astoria-Ditmars Restaurant Week, beginning on Aug. 18 and running through Aug. 24.

The weeklong event celebrates the diverse and delicious array of restaurants in the bustling street in Astoria, lined with restaurants, cafes, and bars representing cuisine from all over the world. This month, over 30 eateries are participating in the promotion with incredible deals, prix fixe menus, and more, letting customers indulge in great food while supporting small businesses.

The promotion is organized by The Destination Ditmars Merchant Association, which hosts Restaurant Week promotions multiple times a year to boost foot traffic and highlight diverse cuisine that the neighborhood has to offer, from Greek to Japanese, Italian, Spanish, French, and many more.

The sweet deal gives customers the opportunity to try a restaurant for the first time at a great price, or revisit a local favorite. There are no tickets required to participate in the promotion, and customers can enjoy 3-course prix fixe menus at a price range from $25 to $45.

Participating restaurants include Alba’s Pizza and Restaurant, The Bier and Cheese Collective, The Last Word, Macolette Brick Oven Pizzeria, Pastries by Anne, Porta 23 Restaurant, Queen’s Room, Rice Chinese and Sushi Lounge, Rivercrest, Spanglish NYC, Tootles and French, Tru Astoria, Cookie Crumz, The Bonnie, Tasty’s Diner, Tufino Pizzeria, Yaar Indian Restaurant, Bar Parioli by Botte, Acento Latin Kitchen and Bar, Jack’s Pizza, Flaming Grill, Telly’s Taverna, Sweets by Linda, The Pomeroy Kitchen and Bar, Souvlaki Lady, Murphy’s Bar, Sweet Spot Sporting Lounge and Restaurant, and Cakes by Nerwan.

The promotion marks a great way to meet with friends and enjoy delicious food, particularly as summer days wind down. Customers can indulge in their own food tour, with dinner and drinks from an array of restaurants, followed by dessert at participating spaces. With all that Ditmars Blvd. has to offer, this deal is certainly hard to pass by.

Visit Ditmars Restaurant Week’s website to learn more about it and see participating restaurants and their special menus.