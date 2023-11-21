Q.E.D.’s annual Makers Market returning to Astoria on Thanksgiving weekend

Nov. 21, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

This Thanksgiving weekend, Q.E.D., a woman-owned and operated multipurpose arts space in Astoria, is set to host its 10th Annual Makers Market.

The event, which is taking place during the annual Shop Small Astoria Retail Crawl, aims to offer residents a unique shopping experience featuring more than 20 local artisans from Queens selling everything from vintage clothing, unique jewelry, handmade art, and more.

The market is scheduled to take place on Nov. 25 and 26, from noon to 5 p.m., at Q.E.D., located at 27-16 23rd Ave. in Astoria. The event also coincides with Small Business Saturday, which is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

“Q.E.D. was created by and for the artists of Queens, and there’s no better time to showcase that than Small Business weekend,” said Kambri Crews, the owner of Q.E.D.

The market, she said, will also feature seasonal music, a yule log and an array of warming beverages like hot apple cider and mulled wine.

Shoppers can also enjoy local flavors with happy hour prices on Singlecut beer and cookies by the Sexy Batch Baking Company, both Astoria-based. In a special offer, attendees who spend $25 or more will be given an “Admit 2” pass for future shows and a tote bag, while supplies last.

The vendor lineup for both days includes Vintage Queens NYC, Difuni Art, Alice Lipping Art Studio, tmgartworks, KMF Designs and Allison Green, offering everything from vintage clothing and jewelry to artwork and home decor.

Saturday-only vendors feature Land of J, Inc, Stacey Burgay, Hooks and Luxe, Alicia Lo, Inkandmagickstudio, Pincushion Pinups, @_lucky_bubby, K LOVE BEAUTY, and De La Luna. Sunday welcomes Some Say Candles, AJ the Awful, Kimberly Abbott-Abstract Artist, The House of Bis, Granny Planties and Almonte Studio.

Q.E.D. is known for hosting a wide array of events, including comedy shows, art and writing workshops, movie screenings, and more. The venue also includes a bookshop, an art supplies store, and a rehearsal and recording studio.

For more information on the Makers Market and the Shop Small Astoria Retail Crawl, visitors can check out QEDAstoria.com and @shopsmallastoria.