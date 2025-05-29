You are reading

Autopsy finds no evidence puppy caused 1-month-old’s death at Queensbridge Houses: NYPD

This puppy did not kill a 1-month-old girl at the Queensbridge Houses on Tuesday morning, according to an autopsy. Photos courtesy of Animal Care Centers of NYC

May 29, 2025 By Bill Parry

An autopsy by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has determined that a family puppy did not cause the death of a 1-month-old baby girl at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City on Tuesday morning and that the newborn had died from unknown causes.

The NYPD initially suspected that the German Shepherd puppy had caused the toddler’s death by biting her face.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further study and will require additional testing, but the medical examiner has been able to determine this is not a fatal dog mauling,” an OCME spokesperson said Thursday.

Officers from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call from the infant’s 27-year-old mother just before 6:40 a.m. on May 27. The call led police to the family’s sixth-floor apartment at 41-01 12th St., where they found the baby lying on a bed unconscious and unresponsive, with severe injuries to her face.

Emergency medical services arrived shortly after and pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

According to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, the baby had been sleeping in bed between her mother and her mother’s partner when the couple awoke to find their German Shepherd puppy chewing on the child’s face.

Police removed the puppy from the home, and it was transported to the Paul A. Vallone Queens Animal Care Center in Ridgewood, where it is currently being sheltered.

A spokeswoman for the Animal Care Centers of NYC declined to comment pending the outcome of the investigation, but the agency did share a video of the puppy in their care, appearing alert and responsive.

An NYPD spokeswoman said Thursday that no charges have been filed, and detectives from the 114th Precinct are continuing their investigation.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
NYC Mayor’s Race: Mamdani attacks Mayor Adams, Cuomo following ICE raids at Manhattan court

May. 29, 2025 By Lloyd Mitchell & Ethan Stark-Miller

Democratic mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani blasted Mayor Eric Adams for his willingness to collaborate on President Trump’s immigration crackdown following federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arresting a couple of dozen people at Manhattan courts on Wednesday — an operation City Hall says it was not involved with.

Read More
0
PuppetMobile returns to Rego Park with free marionette show featuring Pippi Longstocking

May. 29, 2025 By Colum Motherway

The City Parks Foundation’s beloved PuppetMobile will return to Rego Park this June with a free outdoor performance of Pippi Longstocking, rescheduled after a weather-related postponement earlier this spring. State Senator Joseph Addabbo announced that the marionette show will take place on Thursday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to noon at Painters Playground, located next to P.S. 174 at 65-30 Dieterle Crescent.

Read More
0
Meng holds Social Security listening session in Elmhurst amid concerns over proposed federal cuts

May. 29, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng held a community listening session with local residents and Queens organizations in Elmhurst Wednesday morning to highlight the “devastating impact” that cuts to the Social Security Administration (SSA) would have on the local community, citing reports that the Trump Administration is planning to slash the agency’s workforce and close field offices across the country.

Read More
0
Load More Articles