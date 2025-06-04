Barkada Social Club debuts in Astoria with bold flavors and a social mission

June 4, 2025 By Kathryn Greene

In Filipino, the word barkada means a clique or informal group of friends—and that’s exactly what chef and owner Giemay Manuel is cultivating in Astoria with her new restaurant, Barkada Social Club, located at 33-05 Broadway.

“Barkada is about being a collective of different friends, and I feel like this is a place where people can come together and meet each other, have fun, and share great food,” said Manuel.

A native of Astoria, Manuel trained at New York’s Institute of Culinary Education and gained experience at various restaurants, including her parents’ beloved Filipino eateries, Kabayan in Woodside and Sunnyside. Drawing on her culinary background and deep roots in the local Filipino community, Manuel launched Barkada Social Club in April as a space to bring people together through culture and connection.

“I want this place to be like a safe haven where people can meet other people,” she said. “Since the rise of social media, I feel like people are more scared to speak to one another.”

To encourage connection, she recently introduced Barkada Building Nights, where open-minded guests are seated at communal tables with icebreaker games and conversation starters. “I know there are a lot of people who maybe just moved here or struggle making friends, so I wanted this to be a place where people could come and know that they could meet new people.”

Inside the restaurant’s moody, red-toned interior, banana leaf palms stand out—an homage to their prominence in both the Philippine landscape and cuisine.

“I feel like I’m constantly walking the line between trying to make things traditional while also being able to attract the people of New York and people of different ethnicities,” Manuel said. “If I twist the vibe a little bit here, and make the drinks more attractive, and market a different vibe than I grew up with, then maybe I can attract more regulars who are not necessarily Filipino and still be true to my culture. That’s important to me.”

Manuel developed all of the food recipes herself. While there are no wrong choices, standout dishes include crispy Sinigang chicken wings, coated in a tangy tamarind dry rub and served with ranch, and Dynamite, a spring roll stuffed with spicy Serrano peppers, melted cheese, ground chicken, and green sauce. Other must-try items include Pork Belly Kare-Kare, in a rich peanut sauce with eggplant, bok choy, and string beans, and the pan-fried red snapper in a coconut cream sauce.

The cocktail menu features Filipino-inspired takes on classics. The Ube Espresso Martini offers a smooth twist with ube liqueur—a purple yam native to the Philippines—while the Calamansi Margarita is elevated by the tart citrus notes of calamansi juice. Alcohol-free options are also available, and a dedicated mocktail menu is in development.

“Everyone can be included in cheers,” Manuel said. “Just because you don’t drink doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be included.”

Barkada Social Club also hosts karaoke every Thursday and happy hour Monday through Friday until 8 p.m. Whether visiting solo, with a group of friends, or hoping to make new ones, Barkada promises a warm and delicious experience.