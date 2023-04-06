You are reading

Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall in Astoria to host kids Easter party featuring a massive egg hunt on Sunday

Gabe Pierce via Unsplash

A big children’s Easter party and egg hunt will take place in Astoria Sunday, April 9, where 12,000 eggs will be hidden for kids to find (Gabe Pierce via Unsplash)

April 5, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A big children’s Easter party and egg hunt will take place in Astoria Sunday, April 9, where 12,000 eggs will be hidden for kids to find.

The party will be held at the Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall — an expansive beer garden located at 29-19 24th Ave. — and there will be a wide range of kids’ activities offered, including two bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisting and arts and crafts. The party will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day’s main event will consist of an Easter egg hunt and kids will be searching for around 12,000 eggs filled with toys.

Kids will also get a chance to meet and get their photos taken with Spider-Man and Mirabel, who is the main protagonist in Disney’s feature film “Encanto.”

The Easter bunny will also be in attendance, alongside cartoon characters Bluey and Bingo, Mickey Mouse and Elmo, according to Sally Rodriguez, the owner of Blue Balloon Parties. The Astoria-based company specializes in children’s events and is organizing the event.

Rodriguez said she is looking forward to the party and is hoping for a big turnout.

Rodriguez’s company held similar Easter parties on the Long Island City waterfront before the onset of the pandemic and she has decided to bring the event to Astoria this year. Sunday’s event will mark the company’s first Easter party since restrictions were lifted and Rodriguez said kids and families can expect a day filled with fun activities.

“We are really excited to bring it back for the first time since 2019 and hopefully it will be successful for many more years to come,” Rodriguez said. “We are very happy to allow families to enjoy something together and celebrate the holidays.”

A video from a previous Easter party in Long Island City

The party will take place at the Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall (Photo: Christina Santucci)

The party will also feature a 360-degree photo booth and a deep ball pit. There will also be real bunnies at the party and kids will be able to pet and feed the animals.

Rodriquez said the weather forecast is expected to be good, making conditions ideal for the venue’s outdoor beer garden. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden is owned and managed by the Bohemian Citizens’ Benevolent Society of Astoria, a group that promotes Czech and Slovak culture. The operators say the beer garden is the oldest in New York City, with the cornerstone of the building being laid in 1910.

Tickets for Sunday’s Easter party are priced at $44.50 each and can be purchased by clicking on this link. Customers who buy 10 tickets will get one extra ticket free. Children under the age of 1 are free to enter.

Food, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue.

Official poster

The Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall  (Photo: Christina Santucci)

