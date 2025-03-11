Raise a pint! The best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Western Queens

March 11, 2025 By Jessica Militello

St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect excuse to gather with friends, raise a pint, and enjoy a lively night out—whether you’re Irish by heritage or just for the day.

From cozy neighborhood pubs pouring the perfect pint of Guinness to bustling bars with festive cocktails and hearty eats, Western Queens offers plenty of great spots to celebrate. Here are some of the best places to enjoy food, drinks and good company this St. Paddy’s Day.

🍀 Murphy’s Bar

This Irish-owned neighborhood favorite is a go-to spot for classic pints, great food, and a welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re in the mood for a perfectly poured Guinness, a whiskey to toast the occasion, or a lively night out with friends, Murphy’s Bar is a top choice for St. Paddy’s Day festivities.

📍 45-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

📞 347-242-3786

🌐 murphysbarastoria.com

📸 Instagram: @murphysbarastoria

🍀 Charlie’s Pub

For a more intimate St. Paddy’s Day celebration, head to Charlie’s Pub. This cozy neighborhood spot has great cocktails, beer, and a welcoming vibe—perfect for catching up with friends over a pint.

📍 29-14 23rd Ave., Astoria

🌐 charliesny.com

📸 Instagram: @charliesastoria

🍀 Parlay Astoria

If indulgent burgers, tacos, mozzarella sticks, and hand-cut fries sound like the perfect way to fuel up for a St. Paddy’s celebration, Parlay Astoria has you covered. With a huge selection of whiskey, beer, and specialty cocktails, this lively spot is ready for the holiday weekend.

📍 36-08 30th Ave., Astoria

📞 917-420-1854

🌐 parlayastoria.com

📸 Instagram: @parlayastoria

🍀 La Vecina

For those looking to switch things up from traditional Irish fare, La Vecina offers Latin American cuisine with favorites like tostones, guacamole, and mar y tierra. Their happy hour specials make it a great spot to gather with friends before hitting that Irish bar.

📍 30-66 Steinway St., Astoria

📞 718-433-9399

🌐 lavecinaastoria.com

📸 Instagram: @lavecinaastoria

🍀 The Infamous

If you’re looking for a laid-back, cozy spot to wind down after that corned beef meal, The Infamous has draft beers, specialty cocktails, and an extensive wine list.

📍 22-01 Jackson Ave., LIC

📞 347-266-7473

🌐 infamousbar.com

📸 Instagram: @theinfamouslic

🍀 Gantry Bar and Kitchen

This vintage-style bar offers an impressive selection of beer and cocktails, along with delicious bites like Bavarian pretzels, beer-battered fish and chips, and crispy buttermilk wings.

📍 47-02 Vernon Blvd., LIC

📞 718-737-6309

🌐 gantrybar.com

📸 Instagram: @gantry_bar_lic

🍀 The Huntress

A go-to for wings, burgers, and draft beer, The Huntress is the perfect casual spot to share plates and drinks with friends during the holiday.

📍 2403 41st Ave., LIC

🌐 thehuntressbar.com

🍀 Dominie’s Hoek

This artsy local favorite offers a cozy indoor space and a garden patio, making it a great place to enjoy a Guinness or craft beer while admiring the rotating artwork on the walls.

📍 48-17 Vernon Blvd., LIC

📸 Instagram: @dominieshoek

🍀 The Shannon Pot

No St. Patrick’s Day celebration is complete without an authentic Irish pub experience. The Shannon Pot is a neighborhood gem where you can enjoy a classic pint of Guinness, shepherd’s pie, and fish and chips.

📍 10-50 44th Dr., LIC

📞 917-396-1828

🌐 theshannonpot.com

📸 Instagram: @shannonpot2

🍀 Maggie Mae’s

A Sunnyside staple, Maggie Mae’s offers plenty of beer, whiskey, and specialty cocktails. Plus, they have a bring-your-own-food policy and free popcorn—perfect for a casual celebration with friends.

📍 4115 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

📞 718-433-3067

🌐 maggiemaesbar.com

📸 Instagram: @maggiemaesbar

🍀 The Globe Tavern

This artsy, eclectic hangout features dartboards, a pool table, and a rotating beer list, making it a fun, relaxed spot, Irish or not.

📍 4910 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

📸 Instagram: @theglobetavern

🍀 McGuinness’s Saloon

A no-frills Irish pub offering plenty of Guinness, Stella, and other draft beers, McGuinness’s is a classic choice for those looking to keep it simple.

📍 44-23 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

📞 718-729-9617

📸 Instagram: @mcguinnesssaloon

🍀 Copper Kettle Bar and Restaurant

For those looking for a full meal with their pints, Copper Kettle offers a hearty menu with everything from homemade pasta and burgers to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails.

📍 50-24 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

📞 718-335-7596

🌐 copper-kettle-bar-restaurant.ueniweb.com

Raise a Glass to St. Patrick’s Day in Queens!

Whether you’re looking for a traditional Irish pub, a trendy cocktail spot, or a lively bar crawl, Western Queens has plenty of options to make your St. Patrick’s Day celebration unforgettable. So grab your green gear, your friends, and a pint—Sláinte!

*This story first published in the March issue of BORO Magazine.