Bethpage Federal Credit Union celebrates grand opening in Sunnyside

Oct. 16, 2023 By Gabriele Holtermann

Bethpage Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its first Queens location at 47-21 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 14.

Due to the inclement weather, the ceremony was held inside the bright and inviting lobby of the branch, which had its soft opening in September.

Bethpage, the largest credit union in the Northeast region and the 15th largest in the United States, prides itself on always putting customers’ needs first. The nonprofit credit union gives back to its members through great rates and low fees and invests in community programs focused on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Linda Armyn, president and CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union, was excited about the grand opening. Armyn explained that she led a project to find spaces that would “make sense” for Bethpage and where the community would welcome them.

“We really wanted to be a part of a thriving community, a walkable community,” Armyn said. “It took us almost a decade to get here, but we’re so excited that Sunnyside is our first branch in Queens.”

The Sunnyside community has welcomed the branch with open arms and Sunnyside residents and businesses are already opening new accounts. Before its opening, Bethpage Federal Credit Union spent months on the ground reaching out to residents and establishing a relationship with the community.

“It made people realize that we’re a little different, you know, that we do want to be a thriving part of the community and not just somebody who serves or takes from the community,” Armyn said. “We really look forward to a long history and a long time here in Sunnyside.”

City Council Member Julie Won, who represents Sunnyside, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and praised Bethpage for its commitment to members and the community.

“You have this fairly tight-knit community of immigrants, of working-class folks, of homeowners, and there is no other credit union that we would want here other than Bethpage,” Won said.

Won recalled when the team of the Sunnyside branch spontaneously joined her and 50 volunteers at a street cleaning event on Queens Boulevard.

“That really shows us that before you even open doors, you care so much about the community,” Won said. “So we thank you and we thank you for your leadership at this branch and we look forward to supporting you for many years to come.”

Michael Shear has been a Bethpage Federal Credit Union customer for five years and said the credit union’s team always made its customers feel welcome with their personal touch and sound financial advice.

“There’s one particularly young lady who reminds me of my grandma every time I go,” Shear said. “She makes me smile. She makes sure that my money is counted before I leave [and] my documents are in my pocket, so she makes the experience just really good.”

Bethpage, which has been around for 80 years, has 32 branch locations and plans to open four more locations in the next 12 months, two of which are in Queens. A branch is slated to open in Ozone Park at 102-20 Atlantic Ave. and another is expected to open in Forest Hills.

Bethpage, voted as the Glass Door Top Place to Work for Small and Midsize companies, is a part of the national CO-OP network. Members can access their accounts at over 30,000 free ATMs and over 5,000 shared branches nationwide.

The chartered credit union is available to people nationwide who open a $5 membership account and offers a full menu of personal and commercial financial services in addition to the best-in-market rates, lowest fees, and world-class service.

For more information on Bethpage’s robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit lovebethpage.com or call 800-628-7070.