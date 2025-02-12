Feb. 12, 2025 By Queens Post Advertising Partner

Queens residents are gaining enhanced access to premium banking services as Bethpage Federal Credit Union continues its expansion across the borough.

With three branches opened, Bethpage is strengthening its commitment to serving Queens’ diverse communities ahead of its upcoming rebranding and name change to FourLeaf Federal Credit Union (FourLeaf) later in the First Quarter of 2025.

The Queens expansion kicked off in October 2023 with the Sunnyside branch opening (47-21 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside), led by Adnan Khan. The Ozone Park branch followed it in March 2024 (102-32 Atlantic Ave., Ozone Park) under the leadership of Ruddy Daville. Most recently, Forest Hills joined as the newest Queens branch, which opened in January 2025 (71-27 Austin St., Forest Hills), led by Roopmanie Ghoorbatoor.

Bethpage’s expansion into Queens doesn’t stop here. Bethpage will be opening a branch in Bayside in the Summer of 2025 and a branch in Jackson Heights in the Fall of 2025.

Each location offers comprehensive banking services, including the credit union’s standout financial products, such as their High-Yield Savings Premium Account, competitive Certificate Accounts, and an account opening bonus for new Checking Accounts.

The Queens expansion reflects Bethpage’s commitment to providing accessible, community-focused banking services. As Bethpage prepares to become FourLeaf later in the First Quarter of 2025, it’s not just changing its name—it’s evolving to better serve a growing membership while maintaining the personal touch that sets it apart.

Queens residents can visit any Bethpage branch to learn more about becoming a member. Branch hours accommodate busy schedules, with locations open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For any questions, individuals can call the following numbers: Sunnyside at 929-581-7186, Ozone Park at 929-405-1133, or Forest Hills at 929-492-4236. For additional information about the rebrand, please visit Bethpage’s website.

To obtain access to Bethpage’s advertised financial products and services, membership is required. Membership is subject to approval and requires opening and maintaining a $5 Savings Account.