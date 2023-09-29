Bethpage Federal Credit Union holds networking reception in Long Island City

Sept. 29, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

As Bethpage Federal Credit Union expands to Queens, a networking reception was held Sept. 28 at the Lost in Paradise Rooftop in Long Island City. This small gathering was meant to act as the company’s introduction to the Queens community.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Community Development Robert Suarez and Assistant Vice President of Development, National Relationships Kevin McKenna each addressed the attendees about the significance of this event.

“This is all about relationship building, so thank you to each and every one of you for coming out,” Suarez said. “We are in the top five credit unions nationally, that have open charter, who can serve all 50 states. We’re very pleased and very proud to be a part of the Queens community. It’s about relationship building and what we can do to empower our members in our communities. Our legacy in Long Island is really giving back to the community. Education is key to excel for small businesses. In Queens we see there’s small businesses that need to excel and we’re here to help you.”

“We’re really excited to finally be here in Queens so we’re here tonight to celebrate Bethpage’s expansion,” McKenna said. “We are really excited to be in Queens to do what we’ve done so successfully on Long Island for 83 years. And we have two more branches behind Sunnyside. We have Forest Hills and Ozone Park, so we’re just going to keep on going with our expansion.”

After a soft opening on Sept. 18, Bethpage Federal Credit Union will have a grand opening for its first Queens location at 47-21 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside on Oct. 14. There are already plans in the works to open up other Queens locations within the next calendar year, including in Ozone Park and Forest Hills.

Additional reporting by Paul Frangipane.