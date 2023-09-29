You are reading

Bethpage Federal Credit Union holds networking reception in Long Island City

Bethpage

Bethpage Federal Credit Union hosted a networking reception at Lost in Paradise Rooftop in Long Island City Thursday, Sept. 28. Bethpage recently opened its first Queens branch in Sunnyside. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Sept. 29, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

As Bethpage Federal Credit Union expands to Queens, a networking reception was held Sept. 28 at the Lost in Paradise Rooftop in Long Island City. This small gathering was meant to act as the company’s introduction to the Queens community.

Bethpage

(Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Community Development Robert Suarez and Assistant Vice President of Development, National Relationships Kevin McKenna each addressed the attendees about the significance of this event.

Bethpage

Photo by Paul Frangipane

“This is all about relationship building, so thank you to each and every one of you for coming out,” Suarez said. “We are in the top five credit unions nationally, that have open charter, who can serve all 50 states. We’re very pleased and very proud to be a part of the Queens community. It’s about relationship building and what we can do to empower our members in our communities. Our legacy in Long Island is really giving back to the community. Education is key to excel for small businesses. In Queens we see there’s small businesses that need to excel and we’re here to help you.”

Bethpage

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Community Development Robert Suarez speaks during the networking reception. )Photo by Paul Frangipane)

“We’re really excited to finally be here in Queens so we’re here tonight to celebrate Bethpage’s expansion,” McKenna said. “We are really excited to be in Queens to do what we’ve done so successfully on Long Island for 83 years. And we have two more branches behind Sunnyside. We have Forest Hills and Ozone Park, so we’re just going to keep on going with our expansion.”

Bethpage

Photo by Paul Frangipane

After a soft opening on Sept. 18, Bethpage Federal Credit Union will have a grand opening for its first Queens location at 47-21 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside on Oct. 14. There are already plans in the works to open up other Queens locations within the next calendar year, including in Ozone Park and Forest Hills.

Bethpage

(Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Bethpage

(From l. to r.) John Doherty, Thomas Fehn, Susan Samaroo, Carlos Mera and John Neglia. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Bethpage

(From l. to r.) Robert Suarez, Christian Amez, Melissa Villalobos, Tiffany Gonzalez, Kimberley Ruiz and John Osorno. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Bethpage

(From l. to r.) Gene Garay, Kevin McKenna, Tom Fehn, John Doherty, Robert Suarez and Justin Merk. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Bethpage

(From l. to r.) Dirk McCall de Palomá, Robert Suarez, Bari Lasky, Frank Sweeney and John Doherty. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Bethpage

(From l. to r.) Steven Pabon, Robert Suarez and Mario Villalobos. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Bethpage

(From l. to r.) Stephen Aureli, Adnan Khan and Robert Suarez. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Additional reporting by Paul Frangipane.

email the author: [email protected]

