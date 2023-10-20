BMW driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Astoria: NYPD

Oct. 20, 2023 By Bill Parry

A manhunt is underway in Astoria for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man early Friday morning at the intersection of Steinway Street and Astoria Boulevard and ran away from the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at the location just after 4 a.m., when officers discovered the victim lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

A preliminary Investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that an unidentified man was behind the wheel of a BMW that was traveling eastbound on Astoria Boulevard South when he struck the victim at the intersection with Steinway Street. The driver was last seen running away from the crash scene southbound on Steinway Street.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.