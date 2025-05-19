You are reading

Bohemian Hall to host annual Czech and Slovak Festival in Astoria over Memorial Day weekend

Authentic Czech and Slovak food will be served at the event. Photo credit: Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden.

May 19, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The Bohemian Citizens’ Benevolent Society of Astoria (BCBSA) will host its annual Czech and Slovak Festival at the historic Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden this Memorial Day weekend, inviting New Yorkers to experience a lively celebration of Central European culture in Astoria.

The free, family-friendly festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 25–26, from noon to 9:30 p.m. at 29-19 24th Ave., just off Astoria Boulevard. Visitors can expect a vibrant lineup of authentic Czech and Slovak food, traditional music and dance performances, raffles and cultural programming across the venue’s expansive outdoor beer garden.

The event honors the heritage and customs of Czechia and Slovakia through music, dance, and cuisine that reflect generations of cultural traditions. Performers will include the Stefanik and Dzadik family singers, Pajtasi, Joe Ivaska Sr., Jozef “Dodo” Ivaska, the BG Express Band, and the Pilsner Brass Band. Language and cultural lessons will be offered by the Czech and Slovak Language Center. A one-hour traditional dance class will be held on both days to encourage audience participation and cultural exchange.

The venue will have an array of authentic beer. Photo credit: Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden.

In addition to live music and dance, a special food and drink menu will be available, featuring beloved dishes such as pierogies, homemade potato pancakes, Moravian stew, and other classic Czech and Slovak recipes. A curated selection of imported Czech and Slovak beers will also be on tap—an homage to the beer garden’s legacy as a gathering place for immigrant and local communities alike.

Founded in 1892, the BCBSA owns and operates Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden, which is recognized as the oldest beer garden in New York City and a cultural anchor in the Astoria neighborhood. Through its events and outreach, the organization works to preserve and promote Czech and Slovak heritage while helping new generations connect to their roots. In addition to the Memorial Day festival, the BCBSA hosts an annual winter heritage festival and a summer wine festival, continuing its long tradition of cultural programming.

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden is hosting its Czech and Slovak Festival for Memorial Day Weekend. Photo credit: Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden.

Guests can follow the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden on Instagram at @bohemianbeergarden to learn more about the event, menu, and upcoming cultural programs.

 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
No charges for 101st Precinct officers in 2024 Edgemere fatal shooting: AG

New York attorney general Letitia James will not be charging four police officers from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Geoffrey Parris at the Ocean Bay apartments on Feb. 12, 2024.

Following a thorough probe, her Office of Special Investigations (OSI), which included a review of footage from body-worn cameras, audio from a 911 call, interviews with involved officers, and a comprehensive legal analysis, concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s actions were justified under New York law.

Read More
0
Brooklyn man indicted for fatal stabbing of Flushing sex worker in 2022: DA

A Queens grand jury indicted a Brooklyn man for the fatal stabbing of a Flushing woman after visiting her apartment for sex in August 2022.

Shao Tong Lian, 41, of Sixth Avenue in Park Slope, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Thursday on an indictment charging him with murder in the second degree for the death of 55-year-old Fang Chen at her 41st Avenue home. If convicted, Lian faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Read More
0
Load More Articles