Boutique nine-unit condo building debuts in Long Island City with prices starting at $875K

June 25, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Sales have been launched by the full-service real estate agency Charney Brokerage at the new luxury condominium at 40-21 27th St. in Long Island City.

The 6-story building features nine boutique condos, which range in size from one-bedroom to two-bedroom. The prices range from as low as $875,000 for one-bedroom condos to as high as $1.35 million for two-bedroom condos.

Each residence features an open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dining area, an outdoor terrace, walk-in closets, keyless entry via phone or fob, outward venting in the kitchens, an individually controlled HVAC, low monthly carrying costs, a washer, a dryer and high-end Bosch or Samsung appliances. Some units have two outdoor terraces, which span from one end of the apartment to the other. Other amenities available at the property to residents include four private on-site parking spaces for $100,000 each, private storage and access to an expansive rooftop terrace.

“40-21 27th Street offers a truly unique opportunity for buyers to experience New York City living with outdoor space,” said Eric Wang of Charney Brokerage. “It’s rare to find high-end luxury buildings that provide private outdoor areas for every unit that is comparable to owning a brownstone with a backyard. It really allows residents to enjoy the best of both worlds.”

There are several subway stations located minutes away from 40-21 27th St. This includes the Queensboro Plaza subway station, which services the N, W and 7 trains, as well as the Queens Plaza subway station, which services the E, M and R trains. Other nearby stations include the 36th Avenue, 39th Avenue and Broadway stations, which each service the N and W trains, the 36th Street station, which services the M and R trains, the 21st Street-Queensbridge station, which services the F train, the Court Square-23rd Street station, which services the E and M trains, the 33rd Street-St. Rawson Street station, which services the 7 train, and the two Court Square stations, with one servicing the 7 train and the other the G train.

Numerous bus stops are also within close proximity to the property, including those for the Q32, Q39, Q60, Q63, Q67, Q66, Q69, Q100, Q101, Q102, Q103, and B62 lines. Among the other notable nearby features are Mount Sinai Queens, Queensbridge Park, Murray Playground, Dutch Kills Green, Dutch Kills Playground, LaGuardia Community College, Community School 111Q Jacob Blackwell, P.S. 166Q The Henry Gradstein School, I.S. 204 Oliver Wendell Holmes and Apex Technical School.

The condominium was developed by Jack Fung. “With immediate occupancy, buyers will be able to enjoy summer in a new development without a long waiting period first, a rarity in New York,” Fung said. “We’re confident buyers will be drawn to the charm and convenience 40-21 27th St. offers.”

Each condo offers great views of New York City and features natural lighting. Those interested in getting a condo can schedule a tour here.