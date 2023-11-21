Bravo TV star’s real estate agency tabbed for marketing and sales for new Astoria condominium development

Nov. 21, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

VELA, a new luxury condominium development in Astoria, has named the real estate agency Serhant New Development as its exclusive leasing, marketing and sales agency. This agency was founded in 2020 by Ryan Serhant, the star of the Bravo TV show “Million Dollar Listing New York.”

The Serhant agency is a multidimensional real estate and media company designed for the marketplace of tomorrow. It has grown into a full-service brokerage, digital education platform, investment incubator and creative film studio that develops content for social, sharing and streaming.

This condominium development, located at 11-32 31st Ave., consists of 29 one- and two-bedroom homes. Each home offers its own private outdoor space. Interior features include quartz countertops and backsplashes, custom imported Nordic Chestnut finishes and white lacquer cabinetry, Scandinavian-designed kitchen hardware, Bertazzoni gas ranges and panel ready-dishwashers and microwave drawers within the kitchens.

The bathrooms have imported porcelain tile, Moen fixtures and hardware and Kingston brass drop-in soaking tubs. Each home will also have stackable washers and dryers and pre-engineered white oak wood flooring.

“VELA offers unmatched luxury in one of the borough’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” Kayla Lee of Serhant said. “Its proximity to Manhattan, coupled with the contemporary design and private outdoor space in each unit, underscores VELA as the perfect residence for the modern city dweller.”

Lee’s team has been tasked by Serhant and VELA with the sales and marketing. Additionally, Serhant has partnered with the Mortar Group, a vertically integrated investment management firm that specializes in niche New York neighborhoods like VELA, to help market and sell these units.

Some of the top-of-the-line amenities at the contemporary condominiums include a state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes, a dedicated yoga and movement room and a rooftop deck with skyline views of Manhattan. Additional services include a virtual doorman system and the option to purchase parking and private storage units.

The starting price for the condominiums at VELA is $745,000.