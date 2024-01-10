You are reading

Brooklyn man charged with attempted murder in Long Island City strip club shooting: DA

Cops arrested a Brooklyn man in connection to a shooting in front of a Long Island City jiggle joint in October. Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Jan. 10, 2024 By Bill Parry

A Brooklyn man was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Monday and charged with attempted murder, assault and other crimes in connection to the Oct. 21 shooting in front of a Long Island City strip club.

Jeffrey Almanzar, 29, of 50th Street in Sunset Park, was arrested on the night of Sunday, Jan. 7 and booked for shooting a 41-year-old man in front of Sugardaddy’s Gentlemen’s Club, located at 51-07 27th St., during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 21.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of the club just before 3:30 a.m. where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg. It was reported that a fight occurred between two groups at the location prior to the shots being fired.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Queens where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, Almanzar was seen on security video shooting the victim twice in his leg. The wounded man is still unable to walk and said his injuries require ongoing medical attention.

Crime scene investigators recovered four bullet casings and one bullet fragment at the location.
Almanzar was ordered to return to court on Jan. 12.

