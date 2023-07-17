Brooklyn man cuffed in East Elmhurst home invasion, two suspects remain at large: NYPD

July 17, 2023 By Bill Parry

A Brooklyn man was busted after three people were pistol-whipped during an East Elmhurst home invasion in early morning hours of Friday, July 14, according to authorities.

Police say three men approached the residence near Astoria Boulevard and 94th Street, not far from the East Elmhurst Library, at around 3:40 a.m. and gained entry through a back door. Once inside they pulled out handguns and demanded property from the occupants.

The suspects then pistol-whipped a 42-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old man and took their cell phones, credit cards and cash before running off, according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to the crime scene and apprehended 35-year-old Jorge Valdez, of Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay. His two accomplices fled toward 95th Street after jumping over a fence to parts unknown, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded and rushed the 42-year-old victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition. EMS transported the 26-year-old to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The 33-year-old victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and released.

While two suspects remain at large, Valdez was booked at the 115th Precinct on charges of robbery, criminal use of a firearm and other weapons charges as well as resisting arrest and other crimes.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the two suspects.

One is believed to be in his 30s, has a medium complexion and medium build and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black mask, a black hooded Adidas sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a gray stripe down the legs and gray sneakers.

The other suspect is described as around 5’10” tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored face mask, a black jacket, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.