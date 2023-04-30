Brooklyn man fatally struck by SUV driver while trying to cross Long Island City street: NYPD

April 30, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

A Brooklyn man died after being struck by an SUV driver while trying to cross a Long Island City Street on Friday, April 28, according to authorities.

Police from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding the collision near 10-57 Jackson Ave. at approximately 4:40 a.m. on April 28. Upon their arrival, officer found 58-year-old Darryl Younger, of Vernon Avenue in Brooklyn, lying on the ground with head and body trauma.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Younger to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad revealed that Younger was attempting to cross Jackson Avenue, from west to east, when he was struck by a black BMW SUV that was was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue at the incident location.

Younger was not attempting to cross in a designated crosswalk, according to a police spokesperson.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene and the NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its search for the vehicle and driver, the police spokesperson said.



The investigation remains ongoing.