Brooklyn scooter rider killed by hit-and-run driver in Corona: NYPD

A Brooklyn man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Corona early Sunday morning. (File photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Aug. 7, 2023 By Bill Parry

A Brooklyn man was killed by a hit-and-run driver who collided with his motorized scooter in Corona on Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Amikar Armondo Marquez-Larez, 36, of Clay Street just south of Newtown Creek in Greenpoint, was riding a 2021 Znen ZN 150T just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the vicinity of 50th Avenue and 97th Street, when he was struck by the driver of an SUV who kept driving after the collision, according to authorities.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 regarding the collision and found Marquez-Larez with severe trauma to his body.

EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver of a white Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on 50th Avenue when it collided with the scooter that was traveling southbound on 97th Street, with the impact sending Marquez-Larez onto the pavement. The driver did not remain on the scene and remains at large, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

