Brookside Market now offering evening wine, dinner menu in addition to morning coffee in Sunnyside

Oct. 27, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

It used to be that after a certain hour, the lights would dim at the Brookside Market in Sunnyside and the aroma of fresh coffee would begin to fade. That has all changed now.

As of August, the cafe’s hours of operation have been extended into the evening and the popular coffee haven at 43-15 Queens Blvd. has changed up its offerings to become more of a restaurant, providing locals a taste of wine and dinner under the same roof.

Owned by brother and sister duo Paul and Carrie Longo, Brookside Market has been a favorite coffee stop for Sunnysiders since 2017. But the Longo siblings felt the neighborhood was missing something: a place to unwind with a good glass of wine in the evening without having to go on a long trek.

“If you know anything about Sunnyside, besides a couple of Italian joints we frequent, it’s a desert when it comes to good wine. And natural wine? Forget about it,” said Carrie Longo.

Brookside’s evening transformation from coffee shop to wine bar/restaurant operating from 5 to 11 p.m. daily isn’t just about the wine. It’s about the food too.

Standout dishes on the menu include the mouth-watering bavette steak served with crispy fries and the creamy bucatini limone.

“We wanted to introduce Sunnyside to flavors and dishes that they’ve been missing out on,” Carrie Longo said.

The space, with its cozy ambiance, is also available for private events and parties. Whether it’s an intimate birthday celebration, an engagement party, or just a gathering of friends, Brookside is open to hosting and making an event memorable.

Brookside is serving dinner until 11 p.m., well past when most kitchens in the neighborhood start winding down.

“We believe it’s crucial for the locals to have a place where they can get quality food a little later in the evening,” Carrie Longo said.

The Longos are no strangers to the hospitality scene in Sunnyside. Apart from Brookside Market, they also own Ida’s Nearabout Bar located next door at 43-13 Queens Blvd. Having settled in the neighborhood since 2016 and with years of experience under their belt, they are optimistic about the new venture.

“We truly believe Sunnyside is going to love what we offer,” Carrie Longo said.