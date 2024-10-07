Brute sought for beating 15-year-old boy in a random attack on a 7 train in Corona: NYPD

Oct. 7, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are still looking for a suspect who punched out a 15-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack in broad daylight on a 7 train in Corona last month.

The youngster was onboard a Flushing-bound train entering the Junction Boulevard station at around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, when a masked-up stranger approached him and punched him in the face multiple times with a closed fist in a random attack, police said Friday.

The assailant ran off the train at Junction Boulevard and ran out of the station on Roosevelt Avenue in an unknown direction and remains at large. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the wounded boy to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a laceration above his right eye, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he walked along the platform at the Junction Boulevard 7 train station and described him as having a medium complexion with an athletic build. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt with white graphics on the sleeves, a black facemask, tan baggy pants, and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 29, the 115th Precinct has reported 493 felony assaults so far in 2024, 130 more than the 363 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 35.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct, with 60 reported so far this year, eight fewer than the 68 reported at the same point in 2023, a decline of 11.8%, according to CompStat.