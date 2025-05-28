You are reading

Buffalo Wild Wings GO to celebrate Astoria grand opening Friday with free wings giveaway

New Buffalo Wild Wings GO location officially opens at 2276 31st St. in Astoria. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings GO

May 28, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

If you’ve ever dreamed of free wings for a year, Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Astoria is giving you 25 chances to make it a reality this Friday.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO is officially celebrating its grand opening in Astoria this Friday, May 30, with a community ribbon cutting, free samples and a chance for early birds to win wings for a year.

Located at 22-76 31st St., the new fast-casual restaurant will begin festivities at 10 a.m., rewarding the first 25 guests in line with a “Free Wings for a Year” voucher, good for six wings each week for 52 weeks. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can also enjoy free food samples as part of the grand opening celebration.

The Astoria location quietly opened earlier this year but will now officially welcome the community with Friday’s event. Buffalo Wild Wings GO, launched in 2020, is a streamlined version of the brand’s traditional sports bar model, offering takeout, delivery and limited in-store seating.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings GO

“I love curating experiences that match what local communities want,” said franchisee Sunandan “Sunny” Mitra. “As a family-operated business, our team looks forward to serving and supporting our community both within and beyond our restaurant doors for years to come.”

The 1,000-square-foot restaurant employs 14 crew members and offers a full menu of traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, burgers, chicken sandwiches and 27 signature sauces and dry rubs. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, with extended hours until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The new store occupies the former site of Earth’s Market, a local grocery store that had served the neighborhood for several years. It is located just steps from the 30th Avenue subway station, easily accessible via the N and W trains.The 31st Street store marks the second Buffalo Wild Wings GO location in Astoria, joining the first at 29-07 Broadway.

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the U.S. and operates over 1,300 restaurants worldwide. It is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

