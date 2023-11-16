You are reading

Burlington to open new Astoria store on Friday

The new Burlington store located at 22-11 31st Street, will open on Nov 17. (Image: Burlington)

Nov. 16, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Burlington Stores, a nationally recognized off-price retailer, is set to open in Astoria on Nov. 16, marking the company’s thousandth store.

The grand opening ceremony will take place at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the 22-11 31st St. store location.

“This is a significant milestone for Burlington as a growing discount retailer offering customers amazingly low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores.

“This new Astoria location marks our 1,000th store and we look forward to continuing to offer local customers the chance to discover great deals on a wide range of products each and every day,” said O’Sullivan.

The ceremony will also include a company donation, with Burlington giving $5,000 to P.S. 84Q Steinway Elementary School as it looks to highlight its commitment to education.

Burlington will also be hosting the Burlington Coat Event at the Astoria store and throughout the chain in partnership with the national non-profit, Delivering Good.

This initiative encourages customers to purchase coats at any Burlington store. For every coat bought, customers receive a 10% discount on their entire purchase, redeemable at any Burlington location from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15. Burlington has pledged to match the first 50,000 coats purchased, ensuring those in need can stay warm this winter.

Burlington will be offering customers gifts during its opening weekend.

The store will be offering a $10 Bonus Card to the first 500 customers aged 18 and above following the ribbon cutting on Nov. 17. The first 1,000 customers will also receive a free Burlington branded recycled tote bag.

On Nov. 18, an additional 500 customers will be rewarded with a $10 Bonus Card. Meanwhile, on Nov. 19, the first 50 customers at the store will be gifted a free Burlington branded umbrella.

Burlington is hiring approximately 65 associates for various full-time and part-time positions at the location. Interested individuals are encouraged to explore career opportunities at BurlingtonStores.jobs.

