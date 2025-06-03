You are reading

Recent News
Op-ed: State policies are killing New York’s amusement and music industry

Jun. 3, 2025 By Ken Goldberg

From the time I was a teenager, I have spent my entire life working in a Queens-based, two-generation family business that grew into a market leader in the retail electronic amusement, music, tobacco, and ATM industry. In large measure, New York State’s policies are to blame for how this cottage industry, along with many small businesses like mine, is drying up and disappearing.

