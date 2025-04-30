Calling all Queens artists: Street mural contest opens for LaGuardia Community Greenway in LIC

April 30, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

LaGuardia Community College is calling on local artists to help transform one of its most visible community spaces into a vibrant work of public art.

Submissions are now open for a new street mural that will be painted on the LaGuardia Community Greenway, a pedestrian-only stretch of 29th Street between Skillman and 47th Avenues in Long Island City.

The contest, which is open to all Queens-based artists, invites submissions that reflect the borough’s diversity and energy. Designs must be submitted by May 19, and artists are encouraged to register to attend an information session at the college on Thursday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room E-500 of the E-Building, located at 31-10 Thomson Ave..

“We are grateful for the partnership and support from Council Member Julie Won, NYC’s Department of Transportation and its Open Streets program, for helping us launch the LaGuardia Community Greenway in 2022,” said LaGuardia Community College President Kenneth Adams. “We are collaborating once again with our partners to install a street mural on the Greenway, and we invite Queens artists to submit their designs.”

According to Adams, the mural will not only beautify the Long Island City neighborhood but will also contribute to the Greenway’s growing role as a hub for public gatherings and cultural exchange. “Our Greenway will be one of the largest street murals in the city,” he said. “Street murals contribute significantly to neighborhoods and communities by beautifying public spaces, fostering a sense of identity and belonging, and promoting social and economic growth.”

Launched as a pilot in 2022, the LaGuardia Community Greenway has since become a permanent fixture in the neighborhood. The space hosts community-centered events year-round and has drawn thousands of residents, local businesses, students and elected officials to campus. The 2025 Greenway event series kicked off on April 22 with an Earth Day celebration, and upcoming events include the Hispanic Federation Career Expo on May 14 and a Pride Month Health and Wellness event on June 4.

Artists entering the contest must follow NYC DOT street mural guidelines, which prohibit text, logos, faces, and slogans in designs. Submissions must be made in jpg, png, pdf, or Max format and should be rendered using the provided map template available on the contest webpage.

The community and the Long Island City Partnership will vote to select the winning design, which will be announced on May 28. The winning mural will also be featured on commemorative T-shirts and tote bags distributed during Greenway events.

Street murals have grown in popularity across New York City in recent years, thanks to programs like NYC DOT’s Asphalt Art Activations, which support the transformation of underutilized streets into community-oriented spaces. LaGuardia’s mural, organizers say, will join a growing list of celebrated Open Streets projects that use art to connect neighborhoods and highlight local voices.