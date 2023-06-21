Celebrate diversity, togetherness at Astoria’s inaugural Pride Picnic in the Park Saturday

June 21, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Astoria is preparing to host its first-ever Pride Picnic in the Park, organized by Astoria Has Pride, a local pride group that champions diversity and inclusivity.

The event is slated to take place at Astoria Park’s Great Lawn from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.



The Picnic in the Park event aims to be a celebratory occasion that underlines the town’s commitment to community, inclusiveness, and diversity.

The event will feature live music, games and a lineup showcasing the vibrancy of drag culture. The event also presents a unique opportunity to meet and interact with local elected officials.

In a strong show of unity and camaraderie, Astoria’s local businesses and organizations have pledged their support for the event. Event sponsors include local businesses Fresco’s Cantina, ICON, Albatross and Kween, among many others.

Attendees are advised to come dressed in their Pride gear, equipped with blankets, favorite snacks, sunscreen, hats and cameras to capture memorable moments. There will be a prize given for the best Pride outfit.

The entire family, including furry friends, are welcome to attend the event. Attendees are encouraged to interact freely, participate actively in various activities and support the local businesses and organizations present at the event.