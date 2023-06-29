You are reading

Celebrate Pride: Discover LGBTQ-owned businesses in western Queens

Brian Martinez and Adrian Suero, owners of Fresco’s Cantina (Photo courtesy of Fresco’s)

June 29, 2023 By Jessica Militello

Pride month is well underway and each year the celebration only seems to get bigger than the last. Western Queens has a ton of reason to celebrate with so many LGBTQ-owned businesses in the area. From delicious restaurants, to bars, and barber shops, here’s a list of places to check out in Astoria, and Long Island City for any month of the year.

Salvatoria Kitchen and Bar | 31-18 Broadway, Astoria

This restaurant serves authentic El Salvadorian and Mexican dishes along with delicious cocktails. Their pupusas have been highly rated by satisfied customers and their vibrant décor really complete the experience. You can come by for lunch or dinner and don’t forget to try their margaritas and coquito.

Freakin’ Rican | 4306 34th Ave., Astoria

The Freakin’ Rican offers an escape from the city with an interior filled with lush greenery and tropical décor. The authentic Puerto Rican restaurant has a list of tasty options, from pernil, to bbq pork ribs, pasteles, and much more. Don’t forget to check out their homemade desserts including flan and tres leche, and their annual Labor Day yacht party is a must-try.

Shawn Dixon and Kirk Riley, owners of Otis and Finn (Photo courtesy of Otis and Finn)

Otis and Finn Barber Shop | 45-22 Pearson St. and 11-11 44th Rd., LIC

Otis and Finn is a one stop shop for barber services from haircuts, to shape ups, a beard trim, and hot towel straight razor shaves. With two of their 4 locations in the Long Island City area, the modern and vast space boasts more than a place to get a haircut, but a place to socialize and feel part of a community. You can enjoy a shot of bourbon while one of their many qualified barbers make you look your best.

Lockwood | 32-15 33rd St.; 33-02 Broadway and 33-06 Broadway, Astoria

This neighborhood staple is a perfect stop for everything from stationery, to greeting cards, fun knick-knacks, and more. The Lockwood shops are a great place to pick up something for your home or for a fun and thoughtful gift for a friend. Stop by one of their three locations around Astoria and see-it will be hard to leave without finding something you just can’t resist.

Fresco’s Cantina | 12-14 31st Ave. and 28-50 31st St., Astoria

The popular Mexican fusion restaurants Fresco’s Cantina and Fresco’s Grand Cantina are popular not only for their great food but also their drag bingo, drag brunch, comedy nights and game nights. This is the brunch you don’t want to miss along with any one of their specialty “slushies” perfect for those hot summer days. The restaurant is a popular spot for the LGBTQ community.

Safir Mediterranean | 47-31 Vernon Blvd., LIC

Safir Mediterranean Restaurant is a comfortable dining experience with a melding of authentic Turkish and Mediterranean flavors, ingredients, and culture. The restaurant is decorated in a traditional Turkish style. The staff is friendly and attentive, and they are always happy to help you choose the perfect dish. The restaurant also offers catering service for private events. Whether you are looking for a romantic dinner for two or a casual meal with friends, Safir Mediterranean Restaurant is the perfect place.

Kween | 34-10 30th Ave., Astoria

Kween has become a neighborhood gem in the Astoria community with their amazing drinks and great food and brunch. They also know how to make every night feel like the start of the weekend with fun events- like their Ru Paul Drag Race watch party, Monday game night, Tuesday bingo, and karaoke. Stop by for an unforgettable time and don’t forget to take a picture sitting in their iconic Kween throne.

ICON | 31-84 33rd St., Astoria

Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Icon Bar. It offers a rotating nightly entertainment lineup, including DJs, go-go dancers, and drag shows. The bar also has a nightclub feel, with a large dance floor and a sound system that will keep you dancing all night long. Icon Bar is the ultimate destination for a night of inhibited celebration and inclusivity.

Albatross | 36-19 24th Ave., Astoria

Nestled in the heart of Astoria, is Albatross Bar on 24th Avenue. It is known for being the “Queer Cheers of Astoria” because of its friendly and welcoming atmosphere, as well as its wide variety of events and entertainment. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax with friends, engage in lively conversations or dance the night away, Albatross Bar is the perfect spot for you.

Albatross Bar (Photo: Instgram @albatrossastoria)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Amazin’ Mets Foundation, NYC Parks celebrate newly renovated baseball field at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Jun. 28, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation, along with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and the LandTek Group, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 27 to celebrate the completion of renovations to Baseball Field 10 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The ribbon-cutting marked the completion of the renovation work that first started on May 1.

Read More
0
Famed singer and actress Bette Midler urges Adams to reverse $36M libraries cut in city budget

Legendary singer and actress Bette Midler has sent a letter to Mayor Eric Adams urging him to reverse $36.2 million in cuts to the city’s three public library systems in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which must be passed by the City Council before midnight on Friday.

Midler, the singer of chart-toppers such as “Wind Beneath My Wings,” said in the missive that she “does not envy” Hizzoner’s position of having to make “difficult choices” in balancing the city’s budget for the coming fiscal year. But she pleaded with Adams to spare the city’s three public library systems — the New York, Brooklyn and Queens Public Libraries — from significant cuts he plans to make to the purveyors of free books and public programming.

Read More
0
Woodhaven street to be co-named in honor of local baseball history icon

The corner of Dexter Court and 86th Road in Woodhaven will be co-named Max Rosner Way in honor of local baseball legend and trendsetter Max Rosner at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

The Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society (WCHS), alongside The Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association (WRBA), The Woodhaven Business Improvement District (WBID), Councilman Bob Holden, and Queens Community Board 9 are sponsoring the event.

Read More
0
War against rats: New city rules will require ‘food-related’ and chain businesses to put trash in containers

“Rats do not run our city,” famous rodent-hater Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed in City Hall Wednesday.

Adams announced June 28 that he is escalating his war against rats and highlighted two proposed rules aimed at reducing mountains of unsightly black garbage bags that line city streets in order to cut off the four-legged creatures’ main food source. The rules would accomplish this by requiring certain businesses place trash in lidded containers, thus preventing rodents from feasting on the refuse within them.

Read More
0
New York lawmaker proposes hiking fines for alternate side parking violations

A New York City lawmaker has introduced a bill that would hike the fines for motorists who constantly violate alternate side parking across the five boroughs.

The bill, introduced June 22 by Brooklyn Council Member Lincoln Restler, would increase the fines for repeat offenders, from $65 for a first offense to $100 for any subsequent offense within a 12-month period. The bill also calls on the NYPD to tow vehicles with three or more violations within a 12-month period.

Read More
0
Koeppel Auto Group launches scholarship program at East Elmhurst school through NYC Kids RISE

Koeppel Auto Group launched a community scholarship program for students at P.S. 148Q, the Ruby G. Allen School, in East Elmhurst on June 23 as part of the NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program.

Funded by Koeppel Auto Group’s initial investment of $15,200, the kindergarten through fifth-grade students each received $26 in their NYC Scholarship Accounts. The money is in addition to the initial $100 that NYC Kids RISE invested in each child’s account so far, and the announcement was made during the school’s fifth-grade graduation ceremony.

Read More
0
Load More Articles