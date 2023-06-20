Celebrity chef Sohla El-Waylly teams up with Coca-Cola for free feast at Culture Lab LIC

June 20, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

Coca-Cola and celebrity chef Sohla El-Waylly are partnering to hold a free feast on June 27 at the Culture Lab LIC.

The event, which will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m., serves as part of Coca-Cola’s “A Recipe for Magic” campaign. It is meant to bring hundreds of New York City residents from all walks of life together for a globally inspired feast.

The human bond formed by family members, friends and strangers while breaking bread is celebrated through events like this. A Recipe for Magic is rooted in the belief that whether it is an every day or a specially planned occasion, meal moments become magical when enjoyed together.

El-Waylly is a culinary creator, video host, writer, community advocate and cookbook author. She was featured in Time100 Next in 2021 as a mainstay in culinary media as well as a commanding voice for marginalized workers.

In addition to being a celebrity chef and restaurateur, El-Waylly works alongside “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy as the co-host of the cooking competition show “The Big Brunch.” The Max show, which sports a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, has 10 chefs sharing their business dreams as they compete for a $300,000 grand prize.

“Food is about bringing people together around the table; bringing the community together,” El-Waylly said. “That’s the everyday magic, and I’m really passionate about that: the human connections that happen when people come together over a meal. Go support your local restaurants. Go order takeout from the hole-in-the-wall spot. Try making something new at home with friends. Some meals will be five stars, some won’t – but an ice-cold Coke makes everything better and you won’t regret the time spent connecting with people.”

Those who may wish to take part in A Recipe for Magic June 27 can RSVP at us.coca-cola.com/meals/magical-dining-experience. RSVPs are not necessarily required for this event, as walk-ins will be welcomed in on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“It’s clear people are longing for greater connection in today’s hyper-connected world, and a universal insight is that meals have the power to do just that,” The Coca-Cola Company Global Brand Marketing Lead Elif Kaypak said. “Coca‑Cola has a rich and storied connection with food and has established its role as the perfect pairing to meals cooked at home, ordered in for takeout, or enjoyed in a restaurant. We hope this campaign will encourage our fans to get together and share more than just the food on the table through authentic moments.”