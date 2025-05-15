Central Astoria announces full summer lineup in Astoria Park despite Great Lawn closure

May 15, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition has announced a full schedule of free summer programming, including fireworks, concerts, and outdoor movie nights— despite ongoing renovations that have rendered Astoria Park’s iconic Great Lawn inaccessible.

Central Astoria, a long-standing nonprofit dedicated to preserving and enriching the Astoria community, will kick off its 41st Annual Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, June 26, at 7 p.m., with fireworks to follow after sundown. The pyrotechnic display will once again light up the East River and Astoria Waterfront near the Hell Gate Bridge, a tradition that draws hundreds of residents each year.

Although summer events in Astoria Park are typically held on the park’s expansive Great Lawn, the area has been closed since September 2023 for the $6.5 million Astoria Park Great Lawn Pathways Reconstruction Project, a capital improvement initiative led by NYC Parks. The lawn is not expected to reopen before December 2025.

A post on Central Astoria’s website initially listed the Great Lawn as the location for all summer events, causing some confusion on social media among community members. However, NYC Parks officials have confirmed that the department is working closely with community groups to accommodate events elsewhere in the park.

Central Astoria has since clarified that its events will be held on the North Lawn near Ditmars Boulevard, allowing the popular programs to move forward as planned.

The Summer Concert Series will take place every Thursday in July, starting July 10 and continuing through July 31. Each show will begin at 7 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

The nonprofit’s Free Movies on the Lawn series will return beginning Monday, July 28, with additional screenings scheduled for August 4, 11, and 18. Each movie will also begin at 7 p.m., with attendees again encouraged to bring their own seating.

All summer events are sponsored by Council Member Tiffany Cabán’s office in partnership with the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

In addition to the summer programming, Central Astoria will celebrate the grand opening of the Astoria Park Performance Center on Wednesday, May 15, at 7 p.m.. Located on the site of the former diving pool adjacent to Astoria Pool, the new center will serve as a venue for local music and cultural events.

For updates or more information, visit centralastoria.org.