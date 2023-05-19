You are reading

City sues designer of Hunters Point Library over non-compliance of federal ADA guidelines

The city filed a lawsuit against Steven Holl Architects over non-compliance of federal ADA rules in the design of the Hunters Point Library in Long Island City. (QNS/File)

May 19, 2023 By Bill Parry

The city is suing the designer of the $41.5 million Hunters Point Library in Long Island City for failing to comply with federal Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

When the library opened alongside Gantry Plaza State Park in September 2019, officials from Queens Public Library soon realized that sections of the building were not accessible — most notably areas around the central staircase — to visitors with disabilities.

Now, the city is suing Steve Holl Architects for $10 million in damages, according to the lawsuit filed May 17 in Manhattan Supreme Court, which states that as a result of the defendant’s breach of contract and professional malpractice in providing design services, significant elements of the library’s design are inaccessible to persons with disabilities and require remediation or reconstruction. The suit alleges that the 2010 contract signed by the city’s Department of Design and Construction and Steven Holl Architects stipulated that the facility would be ADA-compliant.

The central staircase and the tiered shelves are inaccessible to visitors in wheelchairs, according to the lawsuit. (File/Queens Post)

The city is seeking damages to “recover the costs of remediation, including design, engineering and construction, for which defendants are responsible due to their failure to design in compliance with applicable laws and regulations that mandate access for persons with disabilities, in breach of the contract with the city and in violation of their professional obligations.”

Not only is the central staircase not accessible, so too is the second-floor children’s area, a public rooftop terrace, and even the library’s bathrooms are deemed too narrow for “for wheelchair maneuverability,” the suit claims.

Scheps Media reached out to Steven Holl Architects and is awaiting a response but in a statement to Crain’s New York, a spokeswoman said, “Since the city has made the unfortunate decision to commence a lawsuit, we will not be commenting further at this time and intend to vigorously defend against these claims.”

When asked for a comment on the lawsuit, a spokesman for Queens Public Library deferred to the city’s Law Department, which filed the suit. A spokesman said they would not be commenting beyond what is in the complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Originally scheduled to open in 2009, the construction of the Hunters Point Library was plagued by cost overruns, construction delays, an overly grandiose design by celebrity architect Steven Holl and other problems for more than a decade. At one point, the project was paused due to a dockyard strike in Italy, so the specially designed glass panels for the building’s sculpted exterior could not be shipped to Queens on time.

Mark Christie, president of Friends of Queens Library at Hunters Point, started campaigning for the new library branch in 1998 with community leader Terri Adams, who passed away two years before its opening. Christie blamed Mayor Michael Bloomberg for hiring his friend Steven Holl at the onset of the project.

“We live in a city with some of the smartest people in the world but not everyone was using their head when it came to this project,” Christie told Schneps Media. “First, Mayor Bloomberg chose this guy [Holl] and then they bypassed the Request for Proposals after they chose to not work with the community and this is what happened. They said they did it to fast-track the project and instead, it was slower than running molasses up a pole.”

Long Island City community leader Mark Christie tried to warn officials about the design of the Hunters Points Library. He was ignored for years. (Courtesy of Hunters Point Parks Conservancy)

Christie said he warned multiple city agencies — including the Department of Design and Construction and the Department of Building — elected officials, the Bloomberg administration and even former Queens Public Library President and CEO Thomas Galante, that the design did not comply with federal ADA statutes and regulations long before the shovels hit the ground in 2015.

“They all told me that I was whining, but I knew what I was talking about,” Christie said. “I was told to get a grip. Get over it. That’s what I was told.”

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Man sought in Queens Village jewel heist at home near Hillside Avenue: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a burglar who pulled off a jewel heist at a Queens Village home earlier this week.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village reported that, at around 11 a.m. on May 16, the suspect broke into a residence through a kitchen window of a home located in the vicinity of Hillside Avenue and 212th Place. Once inside, the perpetrator removed a several pieces of jewelry before running off northbound in 212th Place toward the Grand Central Parkway. The value of the stolen jewelry has not been determined according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Read More
0
Brooklyn man convicted in Ridgewood cold case murder nearly a dozen years ago: DA

A Brooklyn man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty in Queens Supreme Court for the cold case killing of a 31-year-old man found naked and bludgeoned in his Ridgewood home in 2011, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on May 19.

Gerald Griffin, 46, of Sutter Avenue, was convicted by a jury on May 17 of murder in the second degree, burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first and second degrees, intimidating a witness in the third degree, attempted tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Read More
0
Early morning crash at JFK Airport injures 15: PAPD

Fifteen people were injured — one of them seriously — after two buses collided at JFK Airport early Friday morning, May 19.

Officers from the Port Authority Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway at around 5:20 a.m. involving a Delta Airlines bus and a black passenger van contracted by American Airlines, according to the Port Authority.

Read More
0
Renovations to Starr Playground in Ridgewood expected to be completed by October

A renovation project at Starr Playground, located at 209 Onderdonk Ave. in Ridgewood, is expected to be completed by October, according to the city’s Parks Department.

According to the Parks Department, the playground’s children’s play area will incorporate new, all-inclusive play equipment for children ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12. The new equipment includes a new spray shower, along with improvements to the swing areas, including bucket and strap swings for children of all ages.

Read More
0
Couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary at Flushing health center

Members at the CenterLight PACE Flushing Day Health Center hosted a special celebration on Wednesday, May 17, for a couple who has been participants at the facility for over 12 years.

Dominican immigrants Juana, 82, and Santiago Urena, 102, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with traditional Dominican food, cake and live entertainment at the center, located at 136-65 37th Ave. The Urenas were joined by family and CenterLight PACE’s executive team members and the therapeutic recreation team. 

Read More
0
NYC Parks completing $33 million infrastructure projects at six locations along the Rockaway peninsula

NYC Parks announced Thursday that six capital infrastructure projects on the Rockaway peninsula to upgrade parks, playgrounds and a performance space are already completed or in the final stages of construction and are expected to be open this summer.

Of the six projects, three were funded by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Rockaway Beach boardwalk reconstruction project after Superstorm Sandy devastated the region more than a decade ago.

Read More
0
Adams slams some council members for not having migrant shelters in their districts on private call

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday morning admonished several unnamed City Council members for not having any migrant emergency shelters or humanitarian relief centers in their districts, according to partial audio of a private call shared with amNewYork Metro.

During the call, reportedly one of many the administration has held with city and state lawmakers and staffers to brief them on the city’s response to the migrant crisis, Adams told council members without emergency shelters or Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers (HERRCs) in their districts to step up and take some. He cited western Queens Council Member Julie Won (D) and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who represents southeast Queens, as examples of members who have taken on a disproportionate number of migrant shelters already. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles