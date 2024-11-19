City unveils expanded BID services in Queens and new BID in Brooklyn

Nov. 19, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

The New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) announced the creation of the Cypress Hills Fulton Business Improvement District (BID) in Brooklyn and the expansion of the Long Island City BID in Queens, on Monday, Nov. 18.

The announcement adds to the city’s current network of 76 BIDs, which now cover more than 300 miles of streetscape across the five boroughs.

The expansion of the Long Island City BID adds critical services to one of Queens’ fastest-growing neighborhoods, while the Cypress Hills Fulton BID aims to uplift the commercial corridor along Fulton Street in Brooklyn. Both initiatives will provide resources such as enhanced street cleaning, beautification projects, and marketing support to their respective areas.

“New York City’s BIDs build thriving communities where people can connect and celebrate all that our neighborhoods have to offer,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “With the creation of the Cypress Hills Fulton BID and the expansion of the Long Island City BID, we’re investing in the lifeblood of our city—our small businesses. These efforts ensure that every New Yorker can live and work in a city that’s cleaner, safer, and full of opportunity.”

The LIC BID expansion now encompasses 25 miles of streetscape, responding to the area’s rapid growth. “Long Island City has grown five times faster in population and two times faster in jobs compared to the city’s average growth,” said City Council Member Julie Won, who represents the district. “This expansion will ensure the BID can meet the needs of our businesses and residents by delivering vital services like sanitation, beautification, and advocacy.”

In Brooklyn, the formation of the Cypress Hills Fulton BID reflects nearly a decade of community collaboration. Lowell Herschberger, director of career and education programs at Cypress Hills Local Development Corporation, highlighted the dedication of local merchants in bringing the BID to fruition. “The BID Steering Committee met consistently for over four years, leading countless projects to engage the community in their vision for a safer, cleaner, and brighter Fulton Street,” he said. “This milestone celebrates the hardworking mom-and-pop businesses that are the heart of this corridor.”

SBS Commissioner Dynishal Gross praised the partnerships that drive these initiatives. “It takes toughness to run a small business in New York City, but that doesn’t mean you have to do it alone,” she said. “BIDs create environments where neighborhood businesses can thrive, enhancing the local economy and fostering stronger communities.”

Since the start of the Adams administration, SBS has awarded over $35 million in grants to BIDs and community development organizations citywide, enabling neighborhoods to implement projects such as commercial district lighting, placemaking events, and marketing campaigns. The LIC BID expansion and Cypress Hills Fulton BID are expected to further these goals.

“These new and expanded BIDs demonstrate the strength of our city’s neighborhoods,” said Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez. “They are vital for bolstering local economies, supporting small businesses, and creating safer, more vibrant spaces for everyone.”