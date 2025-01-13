Claire Valdez vows to ‘build a New York for everyone’ after being sworn in as State Assembly Member for District 37

Jan. 13, 2025 By Colum Motherway

Newly sworn-in Assembly Member Claire Valdez has promised to help deliver an inclusive and more progressive New York as she officially begins the next stage of her career.

Valdez is the new representative for Assembly District 37, which covers the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Sunnyside, Long Island City, Maspeth, and Woodside. She was officially sworn into the New York State Assembly on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

“From the beginning, I’ve said I will fight to change the way things are done in Albany, that it’s time to put people over profit, climate over catastrophe, and healthcare over corporate control of our politics,” Valdez stated.

“How Albany responds in this moment will reverberate for generations. The next four years under Trump won’t be easy, but I want to be clear: I’m not scared of a challenge, and I know the mandate I was sent to the Assembly to deliver. From housing to transit to childcare, we have the resources to build a New York where everyone has everything they need to live a beautiful and meaningful life. Together, we’re going to win it.”

Valdez is a Democratic Socialist who cruised to victory in the Assembly District 37 race in June 2024. She overcame opponent Johanna Carmona by a substantial 27-point margin and thumped the incumbent Juan Ardila, who only generated about 10% of the votes. Ardila’s campaign was marred by controversy, including sexual assault allegations.

As a union organizer, Valdez’s campaign criticized corporate donors, especially from real estate conglomerates and pro-Israel groups. She also highlighted her push to advocate for minimum-wage workers, additional union-based job opportunities, and housing rights. Her stance on climate change was another resonating point with voters.

She came to politics through work in her union, UAW Local 2110 at Columbia University. She served on her unit’s bargaining committee and was elected Unit Chair of her shop in 2022 to represent 500 of her coworkers. She was also part of the organizing effort to democratize the UAW and elect reform candidates to union leadership – a campaign which transformed the UAW, led to the historic Stand Up strike, and helped inaugurate a new era of labor militancy across this country.

Valdez has vowed to support state funding for an expanded tree initiative. In addition to reducing four pollutants, carbon sequestration, decreased stormwater runoff, and building energy savings due to shading, she has explained that a 30% increase in tree coverage could lead to 40% fewer deaths from the urban heat.

Last month, Valdez joined Amazon workers and Teamsters in blocking the Maspeth DBK4 warehouse driveways for four hours, preventing Amazon from doing business as usual.

Nearly 10,000 Amazon workers mobilized and joined the Teamsters, fighting for higher wages, better benefits, and safer conditions at work. The strike started less than a week before Christmas, with the holiday rush already underway.

It was the largest strike ever against the $2 trillion corporation and spread across New York City, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco, and Illinois.

In her new role, Valdez also promised to constantly organize and advocate for safety projects that protect pedestrians and cyclists. She wants to help design the transit system to get more New Yorkers out of cars, reduce carbon emissions, and clean the air.

LGBTQ+ liberation, reproductive justice, and immigration are all also significant areas of improvement that Valdez has vowed to represent. She believes that “New York must do more to protect and expand not only the right to abortion care but increase access to comprehensive reproductive and sexual health care overall.”

Valdez has described Queens as “a place where artists, hardworking families, and recent migrants can put down roots and build vibrant and healthy communities.” She wants to keep these values at the forefront of the area and not allow landlords and privatizers to squeeze them out.