You are reading

CM Won announces open waterfront access plan to connect Queensbridge Park to Gantry Plaza State Park

Photo by Christina Santucci

Aug. 1, 2024 By Bill Parry

The Long Island City waterfront would have a riverwalk from Queensbridge Park to Gantry Plaza State Park under a proposal announced by Council Member Julie Won, her colleagues in government and the Department of City Planning on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Since Won kicked-off the Long Island City Neighborhood Plan last fall, the community has been steadfast in calls for equitable waterfront access along the East River, particularly from residents at the Queensbridge Houses, who have historically lacked connection to the wealthier Hunters Point area, with ferries, jobs, services and additional open space.

A new riverwalk on the Long Island City waterfront would stretch from Queensbridge Park south to Gantry Plaza State Park under a plan announced Thursday by Council Member Julie Won. Photo by Daniel Avila/NYC Parks

“A continuous, publicly accessible waterfront and greenway has been a requirement for the Long Island City community since we launched the One LIC neighborhood planning process in October 2023,” Won said. “I look forward to delivering our shared commitment to expand waterfront access for our neighbors in public housing to provide them with equitable access to jobs and resources.”

Won joined Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani and a representative for state Senator Kristen Gonzalez on a tour of the Con Edison Learning Center at Vernon Boulevard, just south of the Queensboro Bridge, on July 24 to learn more about what would be required to provide significant public access on the East River. That could be made possible through coordination with public and private landowners, including Con Edison.

“Con Edison’s commitment to work with the City to open their property for a waterfront walkway and greenway is critical to making a unified neighborhood and publicly accessible waterfront a reality,” Won said.

Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick said he is looking forward to working with Won and all local leaders and stakeholders to advance a comprehensive vision for the neighborhood.

“Long Island City’s waterfront is a tremendous resource, but for too long, portions of it have been underutilized and inaccessible to nearby residents,” Garodnick said. “This commitment to improve neighborhood amenities, boost resiliency and create vibrant public spaces along the waterfront is an important early step to demonstrate the benefits that the Long Island City Neighborhood Plan will deliver for neighbors and all New Yorkers.”

For a quarter of a century the property has served as a training center.

“We appreciated hosting community partners and local government representatives for a tour of The Learning Center, where critical training and operations are conducted to allow Con Edison to provide safe and reliable energy to 10 million people around New York City and Westchester,” said Ruth Fasoldt, Con Edison’s Director of Government and Community Affairs. “We are eager to participate in planning to increase public access to the waterfront and we look forward to continuing conversations with city officials and community stakeholders.”

The plan calls for a walkway and greenway starting at Queensbridge Park and heading south past several properties, around Anable Basin and past the massive neon Pepsi sign and the northern edge of Gantry Plaza State Park.

Photo by Steve Malecki

“Access to the East River means access to jobs, transportation, businesses and resources. But our neighbors at Queensbridge Houses have historically lacked this crucial access to the waterfront, effectively shutting out thousands of public housing residents from these opportunities,” Mamdani said. “We look forward to working with our partners in local government and the community to create an open waterfront that is equitable for all of our neighbors.”

Gonzalez said she is committed to the waterfront proposal. “From Gantry Plaza to Queensbridge Park, the people of Long Island City deserve open public greenspace,” she said. “In the wake of congestion, pollution and desire for third spaces like an accessible waterfront, I’m committed to working with all stakeholders and community members to connect our public parks with a beautiful, functional and safe greenway.”

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Southeast Queens man busted after loaded handgun detected in backpack at LaGuardia Airport

A St. Albans man was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department after a loaded handgun was detected in his backpack at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Terminal C in LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, July 31.

Anthony Richard Morgan, 31, was checking in for a flight to Greensboro, North Carolina, when the firearm was detected in his backpack. The backpack was automatically diverted to a different conveyor belt to be held for law enforcement to inspect.

Read More
0
Top rooftop venues in Western Queens for dining, drinks and more

August 2, 2024 By Jessica Militello

With warm nights and gorgeous summer sunsets, there is no better time to enjoy dinner or drinks at a rooftop venue. Western Queens has many rooftop spots to offer, from hidden gems to upscale dining, pool parties, rooftop classes and events. Make the most of the pleasant weather by adding these rooftop destinations to your to-do list.

Read More
0
Retail theft ring hit a store in the Queens Center Mall as part of a three month crime spree in three boroughs: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for six members of a retail theft crew that has targeted nine sportswear and clothes shops in three boroughs during a three-month-long crime spree, with one of their biggest scores carried out in a sporting goods store inside the Queens Center Mall in late June.

Police from the 110h Precinct in Elmhurst reported that a half dozen of the looters entered the JD Sports store, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd., at around 3 p.m. on Friday, June 28, and removed approximately $9,800 in merchandise. The perpetrators then piled into a gray minivan that drove off in an unknown direction. No one was injured during the heist.

Read More
0
Load More Articles