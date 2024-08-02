CM Won announces open waterfront access plan to connect Queensbridge Park to Gantry Plaza State Park

Aug. 1, 2024 By Bill Parry

The Long Island City waterfront would have a riverwalk from Queensbridge Park to Gantry Plaza State Park under a proposal announced by Council Member Julie Won, her colleagues in government and the Department of City Planning on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Since Won kicked-off the Long Island City Neighborhood Plan last fall, the community has been steadfast in calls for equitable waterfront access along the East River, particularly from residents at the Queensbridge Houses, who have historically lacked connection to the wealthier Hunters Point area, with ferries, jobs, services and additional open space.

“A continuous, publicly accessible waterfront and greenway has been a requirement for the Long Island City community since we launched the One LIC neighborhood planning process in October 2023,” Won said. “I look forward to delivering our shared commitment to expand waterfront access for our neighbors in public housing to provide them with equitable access to jobs and resources.”

Won joined Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani and a representative for state Senator Kristen Gonzalez on a tour of the Con Edison Learning Center at Vernon Boulevard, just south of the Queensboro Bridge, on July 24 to learn more about what would be required to provide significant public access on the East River. That could be made possible through coordination with public and private landowners, including Con Edison.

“Con Edison’s commitment to work with the City to open their property for a waterfront walkway and greenway is critical to making a unified neighborhood and publicly accessible waterfront a reality,” Won said.

Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick said he is looking forward to working with Won and all local leaders and stakeholders to advance a comprehensive vision for the neighborhood.

“Long Island City’s waterfront is a tremendous resource, but for too long, portions of it have been underutilized and inaccessible to nearby residents,” Garodnick said. “This commitment to improve neighborhood amenities, boost resiliency and create vibrant public spaces along the waterfront is an important early step to demonstrate the benefits that the Long Island City Neighborhood Plan will deliver for neighbors and all New Yorkers.”

For a quarter of a century the property has served as a training center.

“We appreciated hosting community partners and local government representatives for a tour of The Learning Center, where critical training and operations are conducted to allow Con Edison to provide safe and reliable energy to 10 million people around New York City and Westchester,” said Ruth Fasoldt, Con Edison’s Director of Government and Community Affairs. “We are eager to participate in planning to increase public access to the waterfront and we look forward to continuing conversations with city officials and community stakeholders.”

The plan calls for a walkway and greenway starting at Queensbridge Park and heading south past several properties, around Anable Basin and past the massive neon Pepsi sign and the northern edge of Gantry Plaza State Park.

“Access to the East River means access to jobs, transportation, businesses and resources. But our neighbors at Queensbridge Houses have historically lacked this crucial access to the waterfront, effectively shutting out thousands of public housing residents from these opportunities,” Mamdani said. “We look forward to working with our partners in local government and the community to create an open waterfront that is equitable for all of our neighbors.”

Gonzalez said she is committed to the waterfront proposal. “From Gantry Plaza to Queensbridge Park, the people of Long Island City deserve open public greenspace,” she said. “In the wake of congestion, pollution and desire for third spaces like an accessible waterfront, I’m committed to working with all stakeholders and community members to connect our public parks with a beautiful, functional and safe greenway.”