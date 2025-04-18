Sunnyside co-op and house prices steady as Woodside sees increase: report

April 18, 2025 By Ethan Marshall and Christian Murray

Sunnyside buyers saw a slight dip in co-op and house prices last year, while average sales prices in neighboring Woodside experienced a modest increase, according to a new report from Welcome Home Real Estate, based on NYC public data.

The average price paid for studio and one-bedroom co-ops in Sunnyside softened in 2024 compared to 2023. Studio co-ops rose slightly in price, with the average cost increasing 0.8%, from $223,400 to $225,111. One-bedroom co-ops, however, saw a slight decline, with the average price falling 1.5%, from $370,235 to $364,612. Two-bedroom co-ops rose from $536,928 to $556,615.

Meanwhile, co-op sales volume dropped slightly, with 75 units sold in 2024 compared to 87 in 2023.

Condo prices in Sunnyside held mostly steady in 2024, slipping just 0.5%, from $536,245 to $533,833. However, sales volume for condos declined, from 10 units in 2023 to six last year.

The Sunnyside housing market told a similar story.

One-family homes, located in the 11104 ZIP code, posted a modest 1.03% increase to $1,081,875–from$1,070,773– while two-family homes declined 4.46%, from $1,304,696 to $1,249,050. Meanwhile, there was a 9% surge in the price of three-family homes—from A$1,355,000 to $1,486,421.

Sales volume was largely flat, with 35 houses sold in 2024 compared to 39 in 2023.

The report attributed the flat prices and shrinking sales volumes to persistently high interest rates, which tempered demand.

Amy Fitzgerald, the owner of the Sunnyside-based real estate firm, said that the local market typically fares well no matter the market.

“Western Queens is stable and doesn’t have the big fluctuations like elsewhere,” she said. “It is less influenced that the broader market—unlike luxury areas of Manhattan that are affected by how well Wall Street does.”

Fitzgerald said that the market is off to a good start this year and that buyers who have been sitting on the sidelines are optimistic. Furthermore, interest rates have dropped a touch.

In nearby Woodside, the real estate market trended upward nearly across the board—with the exception of studio apartments.

The average co-op price for a studio dropped 8.51%, from $235,175 to $216,735. Meanwhile, one-bedrooms rose 2.24% to $346,015, and two-bedrooms increased 4.31% to $531,494. Notably, three-bedroom co-ops in Woodside surged 15.08% in price, from $589,500 to $678,600, with a slight uptick in volume.

Co-op sales volume in Woodside fell from 123 units sold in 2023 to 113 in 2024.

Condos in Woodside experienced one of the most dramatic increases, with prices soaring 16.13%—from $575,547 to $668,072—and the number of units sold more than doubling, from 33 in 2023 to 75 in 2024.

Woodside houses also saw substantial price hikes. The average one-family home sold for $959,706, up 7.17%, with two-family homes rising 17.09% to $1,147,161. Three-family homes led the surge with a 17.41% increase to $1,406,041. There were 54 houses sold in 2024, compared to 56 in 2023.

Still, both neighborhoods remain attractive to buyers, especially co-op hunters looking for relatively affordable homes with close proximity to Manhattan.

Welcome Home Real Estate emphasized that despite a slowdown in the number of transactions in 2024, high demand and low supply are expected to keep the market strong.