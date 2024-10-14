Columbus Day Parade celebrates Italian-American heritage in Astoria

Oct. 14, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

The 47th annual Columbus Day Parade marched through the streets of Astoria this past Saturday, celebrating Italian-American heritage.

Organized by the Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Queens (FIAOQ), the event brought together local dignitaries, community members, and cultural performers.

The parade began at Kaufman Astoria Studios on 34th Avenue, making its way to Columbus Square on Astoria Boulevard, where a wreath was laid at the statue of Christopher Columbus. Grand Marshal George Delis, former District Manager of Community Board 1, was honored in a sash ceremony by Parade Chairman Judge Jerry Iannece. Delis was all smiles as he led the procession, which included various marching bands, school contingents, and classic cars.

Among the notable participants were Mayra and Joe DiRico, long-time parade staples who portrayed Queen Isabella and Christopher Columbus. Twins Ava and Matteo D’Elia could barely contain their excitement as they eagerly awaited the parade’s kick-off.

Musical performances filled the air with Italian rhythms, thanks in part to saxophonist Nuki Koike, an immigrant from Japan who joined the Metropolitan Festival Band. Band leader Michael Aromando, adjusting his distinct musical-themed hat, kept the beat strong throughout the parade route.

Children from PS 70Q, the Lt. Joseph Petrosino School, proudly marched with their banner, while other youthful participants, like Maya and Gianna Buscio, added Sicilian flavor by keeping time with traditional tambourines. The Buscio siblings even had a chance to pose with a classic Fiat 500, owned by Ralph Curatolo, a perennial parade participant.

Dignitaries such as Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, FIAOQ President Joseph DiPietro, and Italian Consul General Fabrizio DiMichele, all joined in the celebration. As the NYPD marching band played the national anthem in front of the Columbus statue, the event culminated in a ceremonial Pledge of Allegiance, led by Simona Rodano, known as “La Fata Italiana” (The Italian Fairy), who captivated the crowd with her dedication to promoting Italian culture.

The parade showcased Italian and American pride, highlighted by performances from the Aviation High School Air Force Cadet ROTC, colorful floats representing Columbus’ three ships, and a vibrant display of flags carried by the NYPD.

“It was a beautiful day for the community to come together and celebrate our heritage,” said Grand Marshal George Delis. “I’m honored to have been a part of this event.”