Community for a Cause raising funds for Borden Avenue Veterans Residence in Long Island City this holiday season

Nov. 22, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

Aimed at providing for and protecting the vulnerable homeless and veteran residents of New York City, Community for a Cause is back for the season of giving back with its third annual Vetsgivings.

This year, they are trying to match their 2022 fundraising goal of $2,000 through a GoFundMe, accessible here, in an effort to raise funds for hams, stuffing, turkeys and all other dining fixings.

To provide their best support, they have once again partnered with Trader Joe’s to bring in more food purchases through their kind donation.

Vetsgivings marks the beginning of Community for a Cause’s plan to provide assistance to the 265 residents who stay at the Borden Avenue Veterans Residence in Long Island City throughout the winter.

“Borden Avenue is the only shelter for veterans in the five boroughs, so this is a way of honoring those who have honored us,” said Chris Lake, executive director and founder of Community for a Cause, emphasizing the importance of this fundraising event.

Every winter, the organization works to take care of the homeless and veteran community by providing them with shoes and clothes for the cold months.

“Once we realized that not many were doing anything to help for Thanksgiving, we decided to take it upon ourselves,” Lake said.

Outlining how community members can extend a helping hand, aside from the GoFundMe, Lake encourages all who want to do more to help to join in by donating items like shoes and clothes that suit “dress codes to help with their job interviews.”

All community members are encouraged to check out the Community for a Cause’s GoFundMe page to donate and support them in reaching their fundraising goal in time for this holiday season.

When asked about the possibility of a 2024 Vetsgivings, Lake was enthusiastic with his response.

“Definitely! If I can, I plan to keep it on every year,” he said.