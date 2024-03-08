Community survey launched for Northern Blvd and Roosevelt Ave area as part of ‘Heart of the District’ land use study

March 8, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Council Member Julie Won and a New York City consulting firm have launched a survey aimed at gathering feedback from residents, workers, students, and individuals with ties to the Northern Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue area.

This survey is part of the ongoing “Heart of the District” land use study, designed to address the needs and priorities of the community. The study is likely to be a precursor for a neighborhood rezoning.

The study zone encompasses Roosevelt Avenue stretching from Queens Boulevard to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, as well as Northern Boulevard between Queens Boulevard and the BQE.

Residents and stakeholders within Astoria, Woodside, Sunnyside, and Dutch Kills are encouraged to participate in the survey, which will remain open until April 30.

The survey seeks to gauge community preferences regarding various aspects of improvement, including sidewalk and street design enhancements, flooding infrastructure, opportunities for new housing, commercial spaces, and open areas.

Respondents can access the survey online and complete it in English, Spanish, Bangla, Tibetan, Nepali, or Arabic by visiting bit.ly/d26survey.

Won, who is working with the consulting firm Hester Street, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “I am excited to launch this community survey with Hester Street that will allow our neighbors to give us direct feedback on their priorities for housing, infrastructure, transportation, commercial spaces, open spaces, and more on Northern Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue.”

The collaborative effort aims to engage diverse communities in the study area, with the goal of producing a community-driven vision for neighborhood development.

Won emphasized the importance of utilizing data from the survey to enhance the quality of life within the “Heart of the District,” ensuring access to affordable housing, critical flooding infrastructure, and safer streets.

Following the survey, the planning process will continue with opportunities for public engagement through focus groups, workshops, and town halls.

Residents interested in participating in future planning meetings can sign up for Won’s email newsletter to receive updates: https://bit.ly/d26signup.