Construction completed for Queens Plaza highrise in LIC

July 28, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Construction has wrapped up for a 26-story building with 417 housing units at 25-01 Queens Plaza N. in Long Island City.

The 311-foot-tall building’s 417 residences range in size from studios to two-bedroom units. A housing lottery was launched for 126 of the units earlier this year for those earning 130% of the area median income. In addition to the residential space, the building also features 7,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

Each housing unit features washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioning, high-speed internet, online options for paying rent, leasing, and making maintenance requests, intercommunication devices, energy-efficient appliances and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes.

Residents of this new building can also enjoy a pool, a gymnasium, a recreation room, a party room, a media room, a business center, green space and an outdoor rooftop terrace. The property also has bike storage lockers, a recycling center, storage, an elevator, an on-site resident manager, concierge and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

There are additional fees for the amenities. The building offers residents an amenity package of $95 per person, plus $25 per additional person in a residence.

Electricity, including heat, is the tenants’ responsibility. Hot water and a gas stove are included in the rent.

Households are permitted to have up to two pets, albeit with some breed restrictions. The building has a dog washing station. Additionally, there is a dog park located nearby.

The Queensboro Plaza subway station, which services the 7, N and W trains, is located directly adjacent to 25-01 Queens Plaza N. The Queens Plaza subway station is also located nearby, servicing the E, M and R trains. Additionally, there are bus stops in the area for the Q32, Q60, Q66, Q69, Q100, Q101 and Q102 lines.

This new building at 25-01 Queens Plaza N. was designed by Handel Architects and developed by Grubb Properties. The property was purchased by Grubb Properties in 2021 for $63 million.