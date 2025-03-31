Two NYPD officers from Jackson Heights precinct indicted for misconduct, burglary and forcible touching at alleged brothel: DA

March 31, 2025 By Bill Parry

Two NYPD probationary cops from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights were indicted by a Queens grand jury for forcible touching, burglary, official misconduct, and other related crimes at an alleged brothel in July.

Police Officer Justin Colon, 24, of Long Island City, and Police Officer Justin McMillan, 27, of Atlantic Beach in Nassau County, surrendered on Monday morning and were arraigned on an eight-count indictment in Queens Supreme Court for a chain of events that took place on July 19 and 20, 2024.

According to the indictment and investigation, on the night of July 19, McMillan and Colon were working as partners on foot patrol when they responded to a 311 call of prostitution inside a residential building on 89th Street in Jackson Heights.

The officers responded to the building and shut off their body-worn cameras after stating: “I don’t see anything.” They then lingered around the building and approached a woman as she exited a side door. The officers held the door to prevent it from closing and motioned for her to enter the premises with them. She walked with them to an interior door that was locked. The officers allegedly dumped her personal bag onto the floor and took the keys to the interior door, after which the woman ran out of the building.

The officers left the location and proceeded to continue with their patrol without reporting any of what transpired.

Approximately eight hours later, on the morning of July 20, both officers returned to the 89th Street location while still on duty. With their body cameras deactivated, they used the key to gain access to the building. Once inside, they encountered a woman engaging in prostitution with a man, who immediately fled the location. Office McMillan went into the woman’s purse and took a sum of money without her permission. He then grabbed her breast and groped her buttocks, at which she ran out of the building and called 911 with the help of others.

The officers returned to the 115th Precinct without reporting any of what occurred or filling out any paperwork.

The 911 call placed during the second incident led to the start of the investigation, which was conducted by members of the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB) and the Queens District Attorney’s Public Corruption Bureau.

“The allegations in this case are an affront to the shield worn by the countless police officers who serve and protect the residents of this city,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “The defendants, both sworn NYPD officers, are accused of using their authority to break into a building, steal money, and forcibly touch a woman while on duty, with their body-worn cameras intentionally turned off so that their misdeeds would not be recorded.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch thanked IAB and the Queens DA’s office for their work during the investigation.

“Wearing the uniform of a New York City Police Officer is one of the highest privileges in law enforcement, and the legitimacy of that work is based on the public’s trust,” Tisch said. “So when that trust is broken, as it was in this case, the entire police department must answer for it.”

Both cops pleaded not guilty before Queens Supreme Court Justice Jessica Earle-Gargan, who ordered them to return to court on April 28. If convicted of the top count, they face a potential maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“I thank the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau for their crucial assistance in bringing charges against the two defendants, both of whom are now indicted and face justice in our courts.”

Both officers were placed on modified duty after IAB launched the probe in August and are currently suspended from the NYPD.

“We hold our officers to the highest standard of professionalism and integrity, and failing to meet that standard is disqualifying,” Tisch said. “Let me be perfectly clear: Any officer who violates their oath will be investigated, exposed, and held accountable. That standard will never change.”