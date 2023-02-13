Cops search for suspect who shot man near Astoria Houses Friday

Feb. 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was shot near the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex Friday, Feb. 10, and the suspect remains at large.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the left leg while in the vicinity of Astoria Boulevard and 8th Street at around 4:25 p.m., police said.

The alleged shooter then fled the scene on foot, according to published reports.

The victim was transported by private means to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said.