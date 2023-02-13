You are reading

Cops search for suspect who shot man near Astoria Houses Friday

_(Photo Google Maps) (1)

A man was shot near the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex Friday, Feb. 10, and the suspect remains at large. (Photo: Google Maps)

Feb. 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was shot near the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex Friday, Feb. 10, and the suspect remains at large.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the left leg while in the vicinity of Astoria Boulevard and 8th Street at around 4:25 p.m., police said.

The alleged shooter then fled the scene on foot, according to published reports.

The victim was transported by private means to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting, according to authorities. Police did not provide any other details pertaining to the incident.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez takes walking tour to learn more about proposed Astoria Waterfront Arts District

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a walking tour of the proposed Astoria Waterfront Arts District on Feb. 13 with a group of community members and stakeholders to learn more about the project.

The Astoria Waterfront Arts District would stretch from Astoria Boulevard south to include Rainey Park and would include numerous cultural institutions housing hundreds of graffiti artists, abstract painters, sculptors, muralists and many more who contribute to the landscape of the community. The tour began at the Welling Court Mural Project across from the Astoria Houses and along the waterfront to Socrates Sculpture Park and ended at the Noguchi Museum across Vernon Boulevard, where she told the group she was happy to elevate project proposals for the community.

Read More
0
Six Queens historical sites featured in New York Landmarks Conservancy online exhibition

Six Queens historical institutions are featured in the New York Landmarks Conservancy online exhibition showcasing photography and architectural history of 50 sites throughout the city as part of its 50th anniversary yearlong celebration.

The online exhibition, “50 at 50,” celebrates the nonprofit’s continued determination to save the city’s unique architectural heritage. Through the online exhibition, visitors can experience, borough by borough, the conservancy’s work to preserve not only physical landmarks but also the stories and the history behind them, all woven into the fabric of the city.  The exhibition is curated by Donald Albrecht and Thomas Mellins, with contemporary photographs by Noel Sutherland and designs by SJI Associates.

Read More
0
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crack down on persistent toll violators

Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls.

During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles during a 24-hour multifaceted operation across the agency to nail scofflaws who accounted for nearly $900,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

Read More
0
Load More Articles