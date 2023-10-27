You are reading

Cops seek crook who attacked woman at Dutch Kills subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Dutch Kills subway station. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Oct. 27, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are still looking for a suspect who attacked a woman at a Dutch Kills subway station in August.

The brutal assault went down in broad daylight at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, as the 28-year-old victim was ascending a staircase at the 39th Ave-Dutch Kills N and W station.

Police say a man bumped into her and proceeded to punch the woman in her face before running down to the street level to parts unknown. The woman suffered swelling and a small laceration to her face and refused medical attention at the crime scene.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Oct. 26 and described him as having a light complexion. He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen running from the station wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, gray sneakers and a black baseball cap worn backwards. He was also seen carrying a light blue plastic bag with unknown contents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 114th Precinct has reported 408 assaults so far in 2023, five more than the 403 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 1.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

