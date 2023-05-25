Cops seek crook who slashed man in the face in Jackson Heights

May 25, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for the crook who slashed a 39-year-old man in the face in Jackson Heights last month.

Authorities say that around 3 a.m. on April 22, the male suspect was involved in a dispute with the victim at the intersection of 85th Street and Northern Boulevard. A police spokesperson could not provide details regarding the dispute when contacted bu Queens/Astoria Post Thursday morning.

The suspect proceeded to stab and slash the victim, causing lacerations to his face, right eye and left hand, according to the police spokesperson. The suspect then fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading northbound on 82nd Street.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

Police on May 24 released an image of the suspect sought in connection with the incident.

He is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 28 and is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.