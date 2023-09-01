Cops seek pair of suspects who mugged 7 train rider at 61st Street station in Woodside

Sept. 1, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 7 train rider became the victim of an early morning mugging in Woodside late last month as he waited on the platform 61st Street transit hub.

Police from the 108th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for two suspects who approached the 23-year-old victim as he was waiting for a Manhattan-bound 7 train at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Acting in concert, the two crooks forcibly removed the man’s cell phone, wallet and jewelry before running out of the station in an unknown direction and they remain at large, police said. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Aug. 31.

One of the suspects is believed to be between 5 feet 5 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a light complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white visor, a black jersey, dark colored pants and red sneakers.

His accomplice is believed to be between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches and has a light complexion and slim build. He was wearing a multicolored hat, a dark colored jersey with the number 2 emblazoned on the shoulder, blue jeans and light colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.