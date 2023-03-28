You are reading

Cops seek suspect who fatally shot man inside Astoria Houses NYCHA complex Monday

A man was shot dead inside the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex in broad daylight Monday, March 27, and the suspect remains at large (Photo: iStock)

March 28, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was shot dead inside the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex in broad daylight Monday, March 27, and the suspect remains at large.

The victim, 36, was gunned down as he was walking with groceries up to 2-06 Astoria Blvd., a building within the complex, at around 5:30 p.m., according to police and published reports.

The 36-year-old was blasted once in the stomach by an unidentified suspect who then fled the scene, police said.

EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification. Police did not say if he lived inside the complex.

The suspect is described as a Black male who was wearing a black jacket over a green hoodie, black sweatpants and white sneakers, police said. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The 36-year-old was blasted once in the stomach by an unidentified suspect who then fled the scene at the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex, pictured (Photo: Google Maps)

An eyewitness described to the New York Daily News how the shooting unfolded.

“It was one shot. Blam!” said the witness, a 33-year-old Parks Department worker who did not want to be identified. “It was like thunder. He was lying there bleeding, and they were trying to resuscitate him. They brought him back briefly, they put him on the stretcher, but he was unconscious.”

The eye witness said that pandemonium broke out after the murder.

“It was crazy… all types of people running and screaming,” he told the publication.

email the author: [email protected]

Recent News
Met Council leader warns of ‘catastrophe’ for low-income families in Queens due to lack of pandemic-era federal food aid

Mar. 28, 2023 By Bill Parry

As an accomplished legislator, law professor and media personality with broad experience in government and not-for-profit organizations, Met Council CEO and executive director David Greenfield is well aware of the power of words. With Passover arriving on Wednesday, April 5, and with federal pandemic food assistance no longer available to low-income families in Queens, the leader of the nation’s largest Jewish charity organization warned of a coming “catastrophe” and called for the city to step up to provide $13 million in emergency funding for pantries to help New Yorkers facing food insecurity and elevated costs of living in the borough.

Read More
0
Pair of Queens community organizations will activate public spaces to celebrate local cultures

Two Queens community organizations are among an inaugural cohort of five groups citywide that will lead new projects to celebrate local cultures and histories in public spaces under a new initiative called The Local Center in a partnership between Urban Design Forum and the Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development (ANHD).

At a time when New York is grappling with an uneven pandemic recovery and as displacement looms large for communities and neighborhoods across the five boroughs, this new endeavor will convene interdisciplinary teams to transform and activate the shared spaces where cultural traditions flourish — and importantly, center the community visions and leadership that is too often left out of the process.

Read More
0
Brooklyn woman with 37 prior arrests cuffed for deadly arson in Queens

Police arrested a Brooklyn woman with a lengthy rap sheet in connection to a deadly act of arson at the NYCHA Queensbridge North Houses in Long Island City back in 2021, the NYPD announced Monday.

Tandika Wright, 36, was charged on March 24 with murder, manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of arson. Wright has 37 prior arrests, police say. 

Read More
0
Cops cuff Forest Hills man believed be behind string of antisemitic vandalism across Queens

Police on March 27 announced the arrest of a Forest Hills man who is believed to be behind a recent spate of antisemitic vandalism across Queens — which included the etching of a swastika into the front of an NYPD precinct — over a weeklong span earlier this month.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Antoine Blount, of 113th Street in Forest Hills, and charged him with nine counts of aggravated harrasment and three counts of hate crime/criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism.

Read More
0
After meetings with state lawmakers, Adams says ‘criminal justice,’ not just bail reform, is needed

Following an afternoon of closed-door meetings with state legislative leaders, Mayor Eric Adams said that while he’s seeking changes to “criminal justice reforms” in the state budget for this fiscal year — due April 1, it’s up to Albany lawmakers to determine if the rollbacks to bail reform Governor Kathy Hochul is seeking should be enacted.

Hochul’s bail proposal seeks to eliminate the so-called “least restrictive standard,” which requires judges to use the least restrictive methods for getting defendants to show up to court, in order to clear up what she’s characterized as confusion among judges about which crimes are bail eligible.

Read More
0
Load More Articles