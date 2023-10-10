You are reading

Cops seek suspect who slashed man during daylight robbery in Woodside

A man was slashed by a knife-wielding suspect during a daylight robbery in Woodside on Tuesday morning, Oct. 10 (Photo via Google Maps)

Oct. 10, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was slashed by a knife-wielding suspect during a daylight robbery in Woodside on Tuesday morning, Oct. 10, according to police sources.

Police said the robbery took place at around 10:50 a.m., when the victim was attacked at 53-22 39th Ave., a two-story detached house, although cops said it wasn’t clear if the incident occurred inside or outside the residence.

The victim was slashed on his arm and the alleged assailant fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash,

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive, police said,

The suspect is described as a Black male with dreadlocks who is believed to be in his 20s. He remains at large.

Police did not provide any further information.

The robbery comes just a few weeks after two moped-riding suspects allegedly stole $60,000 cash from a man at gunpoint on a Sunnyside street. In July, two masked men stole around $10,000 in merchandise at gunpoint from a smoke shop at 43-45 44th St. in Sunnyside.

There have been 202 reported incidents of robbery in the 108th Precinct this year through Oct. 8, up 31.2% compared to the same time last year, according to police data. The 108th Precinct serves Sunnyside, Woodside and Long Island City.

(108th Precinct crime data)

