Corona cyclist killed after slamming into truck on northside of L.I.E. in Maspeth: NYPD

Feb. 23, 2024 By Bill Parry

A Corona man was killed in a collision while cycling after dark in a desolate section of Maspeth on Thursday night.

Jorge Galicia, 47, of 43rd Avenue, was riding between Frank Principe Park and Mt. Zion Cemetery just after 8:00 p.m. when he crashed into a box truck at the intersection of Maurice Avenue and 54th Avenue.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist where they found Galicia lying on the roadway just north of the Long Island Expressway, with “sustained trauma throughout the body,” according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the scene of the crash and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that Galicia slammed into the side door of a white Chevrolet box truck that was traveling southbound on Maurice Avenue. The 46-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the truck remained at the scene and was not arrested, police said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.