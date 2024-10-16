Council Member Moya launches soccer-based Saturday Night Lights program in Queens

Oct. 16, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Thanks to a groundbreaking initiative from Council Member Francisco Moya, young immigrants, Latino youth, and unaccompanied minors in Queens will have a new opportunity to sharpen their soccer skills year-round.

The Council Member, in collaboration with the Hispanic Federation, DV7 Soccer Academy, and the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), has announced the launch of the first soccer-based Saturday Night Lights (SNL) program.

The Saturday Night Lights program, traditionally focused on basketball, aims to offer safe and engaging activities for youth in underserved communities during high-crime hours on Saturday evenings. Running from 5 to 9 p.m., the program takes place at Newtown High School, located at 48-01 90th St. in Elmhurst.

“I am proud to have secured funding for this vital program, which provides a safe and positive space for our youth,” said Council Member Moya, who represents the neighborhoods of Corona, East Elmhurst, LeFrak City, and parts of Jackson Heights. “Programs like Saturday Night Lights help keep our streets safer and our kids engaged in meaningful activities that build skills and community. It’s about creating opportunities and giving every young person in Queens the chance to thrive.”

The soccer program, funded by a grant from Moya’s office, is open to all Queens youth between the ages of 5 and 17, and is entirely free of charge. Participants will benefit from soccer coaching through DV7 Soccer Academy, led by former World Cup winner David Villa, using a methodology that has achieved global success.

The Hispanic Federation has played a pivotal role in the program’s outreach, ensuring that it reaches unaccompanied minors, immigrant youth, and other vulnerable populations. This year, the Federation strengthened partnerships with foster care agencies and local immigration organizations to expand the program’s reach.

The Saturday Night Lights program, running from October through June, offers ongoing registration throughout the year, allowing youth to join as the program continues. In addition to sports training, participants will engage with teen advisors for progressive skill-based development, fostering both athletic and personal growth.