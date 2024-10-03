You are reading

Recent News
Former client sentenced for murdering prominent immigration attorney in his Flushing law office: DA

A Flushing woman was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for stabbing her immigration attorney to death in 2022, just days after he dropped her as a client, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.

Xiaoning Zhang, 27, of Kissena Boulevard, was found guilty by a jury last month of murder in the second degree and other related crimes for fatally stabbing 66-year-old Jim Li, a prominent lawyer known for his legal work and activism during the Tiananmen Square uprising in the People’s Republic of China in 1989. Trial openings began on Sept. 9, 2024, and closings occurred on Sept. 19, 2024. The jury deliberated for one day.

Read More
0
DA Katz introduces Kimi, the facility dog providing comfort to Queens crime victims

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz introduced one of the newest members of her team on Wednesday as part of her office’s public information campaign during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Kimi, a 2-year-old golden retriever/Labrador retriever, has been appointed as a facility dog to provide comfort and companionship to crime victims and witnesses. “Kimi has been an extraordinary addition to our team here at the Queens District Attorney’s Office,” Katz said. “She’s affectionate, highly trained, and has already assisted survivors and witnesses and put them at ease.”

Read More
0
Mets to host playoff watch parties at Citi Field

Oct. 3, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

As the New York Mets look to clinch a trip to the National League Division Series Wednesday night in Milwaukee, the team announced that beginning as early as Thursday, Oct. 3, Citi Field will be hosting watch parties of select away games during the playoffs.

Read More
0
Load More Articles