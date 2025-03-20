Council Member Won, District Council 9 partner to repaint graffiti-covered 39th Street Bridge in LIC

March 20, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

Spanning Sunnyside Yards and connecting Skillman Avenue to Northern Boulevard in Long Island City, the 39th Street Bridge has long been an eyesore covered in graffiti.

Now, thanks to a partnership between Council Member Julie Won and District Council 9’s (DC 9) Bridge Painter Apprenticeship Program, the bridge has been given a fresh coat of paint. The project, completed on March 13, marks the start of an ongoing effort to keep the bridge clean and graffiti-free.

The bridge serves as a crucial thoroughfare for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and for years, residents have voiced concerns about its deteriorating appearance. In response, Won’s office secured an agreement with the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY), allowing DC 9 to formally adopt the bridge and commit to monthly repainting, weather permitting.

“For years, we’ve received dozens of complaints about the graffiti on the 39th Street Bridge. We were happy to partner with District Council 9’s Bridge Painter Apprenticeship Program to keep our public spaces clean and beautiful while supporting union labor,” said Won. “Now, anyone who drives, rides their bike, or walks across the bridge can enjoy a graffiti-free space. Thank you to District Council 9 and the apprentices for your continued partnership in our district!”

Joe Azzopardi, Business Manager and Secretary-Treasurer of DC 9, highlighted the program’s benefits for both the community and the apprentices gaining real-world experience in maintaining city infrastructure.

“The newly painted 39th Street walkover bridge is a testament to the skill and dedication of our District Council 9 apprentices,” said Azzopardi. “Under the leadership of Council Member Julie Won, this project not only enhances our city’s infrastructure but also provides invaluable hands-on experience for the next generation of union painters. We’re proud to see our apprentices contributing to a safer, more vibrant community.”

The 39th Street Bridge, also known as a pedestrian and vehicular overpass, serves as a key link between Sunnyside and Long Island City over Sunnyside Yards, a major rail facility operated by Amtrak and the MTA. The yards support Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and NJ Transit operations. As a major commuter route, the bridge’s upkeep is essential for public safety and urban aesthetics.

Under the agreement, DC 9 will continue repainting the bridge on a monthly basis to prevent future vandalism. Residents who spot graffiti on the bridge or other public spaces are encouraged to report it to 311, either by phone or online.