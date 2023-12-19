Couple beaten, robbed by two strangers near Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Dec. 19, 2023 By Bill Parry

Two men beat up and robbed a man and a woman in front of a medical office in Jackson Heights just off Roosevelt Avenue earlier this month.

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for two suspects who approached a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman who were in front of 37-55 91st St. at around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.

The two suspects jumped the couple and proceeded to punch and kick them before removing their backpacks, police said. The assailants took off with the backpacks and ran in an unknown direction. The victims sustained bruising and minor lacerations to their bodies but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects on Monday and described them as having light complexions and medium builds. One wore a black hooded winter jacket, gray pants and white sneakers while the other suspect wore a gray hooded winter jacket, black pants, and purple sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Dec. 17, the 115th Precinct has reported 344 robberies so far in 2023, 42 more than the 302 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Assaults are also on the rise in the 115th Precinct with 462 reported so far this year, 60 more than the 402 reported at the same point in 2022, an increase of 14.9%, according to CompStat.