Creep flashes mother and child on board F train near Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City: NYPD

Oct. 30, 2023 By Bill Parry

A mother and her child were subjected to an act of public lewdness when a stranger exposed himself on board an F train near the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City last week.

Police from the 114th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for an unidentified man who approached the 35-year-old victim at around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 26 as the F train was nearing the 21st Street-Queensbridge station and allegedly exposed himself to her and her youngster, police said.

The suspect ran off the train as it pulled into Queensbridge and fled in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Oct. 28 and described him as having a dark complexion and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue durag, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The 114th Precinct has reported 90 cases of “other sex crimes” which consists of all crimes of a sexual nature other than rape so far in 2023, 13 more than the 77 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 16.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.